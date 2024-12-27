Browns restructure QB Deshaun Watson’s contract to create cap space, flexibility, AP source says View Photo

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have again restructured quarterback Deshaun Watson’s massive contract to create salary-cap space and give them future flexibility, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Friday.

Watson has been limited to just 19 games in three seasons because of an NFL suspension and injuries with the Browns, who signed him to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract in 2022.

The restructuring allows the team to spread out the salary-cap hit after the 2026 season, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team does not disclose contract specifics.

The 29-year-old Watson has two years remaining on his contract with an average of $46 million a year, and with a salary-cap hit of $72.9 million in those seasons. The agreement to restructure his deal will not preclude the Browns from adding talent at the quarterback position in 2025, the person said.

Watson played in only seven games this season before suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon. He’s 9-10 as a starter with Cleveland.

The Browns (3-12) have been a major disappointment after making it to the playoffs a year ago behind Joe Flacco, who was signed as a free agent after Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Watson had surgery in October and is expected to make a full recovery. While the team hasn’t disclosed its plans at quarterback, it’s assumed Watson will be in the mix to be the starter next season.

It’s also possible the Browns will draft a quarterback in the first round. The team hasn’t had a first-round pick the past three years after trading three to the Houston Texans to acquire Watson, who was once considered one of the league’s elite QBs.

Watson’s disappointing tenure has been a sore spot with Cleveland fans, who had hoped the team had finally resolved its interminable QB issues when they signed the three-time Pro Bowler three years ago.

But it hasn’t worked out, and the major investment in Watson and the salary-cap ramifications of his contract — the largest fully guaranteed deal in league history — have made it difficult for the Browns to upgrade their roster.

Watson has shown flashes of being a competent starting quarterback, but there have been just as many moments in which he’s looked hesitant in the pocket or unable to connect with receivers down field.

Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of his first season in Cleveland after an independent arbiter ruled he violated the conduct policy after he was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Since having surgery, Watson has been rehabbing his Achilles injury. He has not spoken to reporters for months. On Thursday, he posted a photo of himself on Instagram standing without wearing a walking boot. The caption read: “Back on My Feet! MOREGLORY!”

Last week, Browns defensive star Myles Garrett caused a stir by saying he did not want to be part of a rebuild in Cleveland. Garrett also made it clear he wanted to know the team’s offseason plans, including what the Browns intended to do at quarterback.

On Friday, Garrett said he had “a few” discussions this week with the team’s front office following his comments. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year didn’t reveal any specifics of the talks.

“They just wanted to see where my head was at and what I was thinking and just trying to keep things in house, in house,” he said.

Garrett was asked if he got a favorable reaction from teammates.

“They want to know what’s coming next as well,” he said. “So I haven’t really heard too many people speak up on whether they liked my comments or not. Everyone’s kind of feeling the same way. But I’m not going to assume and I’ll have my answer at the end of the year.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer