Rams don’t dominate, but they’re rolling toward the playoffs with superb complementary football

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams keep doing just enough to win, and a team that appeared to be rebuilding this season has climbed all the way to the brink of another playoff berth.

The Rams improved to 9-6 and took control of the NFC West on Sunday with their fourth straight victory since Thanksgiving.

Their 19-9 win over the New York Jets in sub-freezing temperatures was not dominant — they trailed 9-6 entering the fourth quarter, and they were outgained by nearly 100 yards — but Los Angeles still matched its largest margin of victory this season and continued to look like a looming nightmare for any postseason opponent.

The Rams have now won eight of 10 since their bye week, when they were 1-4 and the NFL world wondered whether they would trade Super Bowl MVP receiver Cooper Kupp or even quarterback Matthew Stafford to spur their roster reboot. Los Angeles decided not to punt its season, and Sean McVay’s team has driven from last to first.

“You don’t want to ride the emotional roller coaster that these games can take you on,” McVay said Monday. “You do have the ability to stay steady, to stay the course and try to right the ship. Certainly that’s not complete by any stretch, but our guys have done an excellent job of not allowing the way that we started, especially in those first five games, to affect what we did coming off that bye.”

The Rams also have clinched their seventh winning record in eight regular seasons under McVay — an achievement that shouldn’t get lost in the recent successes of a franchise that had 13 consecutive non-winning seasons before it rolled the dice and hired a 30-year-old head coach back in 2017.

After winning it all in February 2022 and then having the worst season by a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history, the Rams have made the most of their time in between true powerhouse status and a major rebuild.

They also started slowly last year, entering their bye at 3-6 before a 7-1 finish. The Rams can become the first team in NFL history to make back-to-back postseason appearances after being three games under .500 each year.

These Rams don’t stand out on either side of the ball, although their talent level appears to be higher on offense than defense. Instead, they’ve mastered a delicate balance of complementary football — the offense and defense covering each other’s weaknesses and setting up their teammates for success.

The Rams have scored more than 30 points just once all season, and they managed only 31 points in their last two games combined. Their defense has allowed only one touchdown in the past two games — but right before that, Josh Allen and the Bills racked up 42 points and 445 yards in the most recent of a few defensive stinkers from LA this season.

The Rams keep winning anyway, and now they can clinch McVay’s fourth NFC West title by beating Seattle in two weeks.

“Fortunately, we’re in a position where you don’t necessarily have to rely on other things to happen if you just handle your business,” McVay said.

What’s working

Kyren Williams and the offensive line are driving the Rams’ offense. After a slow start caused partly by McVay being forced to abandon the running game when the Rams repeatedly fell behind early, the 2023 Pro Bowler has surged to career highs of 1,243 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns with his 122-yard performance in New York.

What needs help

Stafford’s 110 yards passing were his fewest with the Rams and the second-fewest in his 16-year career from a full game. Sunday’s weather was a major factor, but the Rams must throw the ball effectively to somebody other than Puka Nacua. Kupp has just 193 yards receiving in his past five games combined.

Stock up

Defensive back Jaylen McCollough made a career-high nine tackles in only 31 snaps. The undrafted rookie continues to be a remarkable find, earning playing time alongside veteran safeties Quentin Lake and Kam Curl and fellow rookie Kam Kinchens.

Stock down

CB Cobie Durant didn’t play for the second straight week despite being cleared to return from his bruised lung. Veteran Ahkello Witherspoon got every snap in place of Durant, who started LA’s first 13 games. McVay praised Witherspoon’s recent play when asked why Durant didn’t get on the field in New Jersey.

Injuries

The Rams’ improved health, particularly on both lines, is the key to their surge. McVay reported no new injuries out of the road trip following Tyler Higbee’s successful season debut.

Key number

12-1 — The Rams’ record in December with Stafford as their starter over his four years in LA.

Next steps

The Rams need to win at least one of their final two games to wrap up their first NFC West crown since 2021. They host eliminated Arizona on Saturday night, but can’t clinch the division unless the Seahawks lose to moribund Chicago. The Rams are currently the NFC’s third seed, but that doesn’t matter a whole lot because both the third and fourth seeds will have to play one of the NFC North’s two powerful wild-card teams in the opening round.

___

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer