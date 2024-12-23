Dallas Cowboys make owner Jerry Jones proud after being eliminated from the playoff chase View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys were officially eliminated from the playoff contention before they kicked off Sunday night.

They then went out and made owner Jerry Jones proud, with a 26-24 victory over the playoff-chasing Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With all the lingering questions about the future of coach Mike McCarthy with him being on an expiring contract, and the Cowboys (7-8) far removed from the possibility of repeating as NFC East champions, they won for the fourth time in their last five games — all without injured franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Proud of those guys. They wouldn’t give it up out there. So I’m real, real proud of them,” Jones said. “And Mike McCarthy, he just won’t let them not think they’re playing for the Super Bowl out there. He won’t let them do it. So proud of that.”

After three consecutive playoff appearances, the Cowboys were out of contention for a postseason berth with three games to play — the earliest they have knocked out since 2015. That is now two games, next week at the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) before the regular-season finale at home against Washington (10-5).

The Commanders’ 36-33 victory over Philadelphia earlier Sunday ended all hope for the Dallas.

What had seemed inevitable, especially after a five-game losing streak before their late-season surge, became a reality, hitting both the owner and his fifth-year coach hard when they saw each other before the game.

“We both looked like we had lost somebody, and so it was something you had to kind of get over the reality that we weren’t going to to go,” Jones said.

“Before the game, it was a real punch to the gut to say the least,” McCarthy said. “You just kind of take that moment to sit back and watch, watch some of the guys warm up, watch the interactions in the locker room. Wasn’t much different than a normal game. You’re just wanting to keep your mind in it, too, and stay focused. I thought our guys did a hell of a job.”

McCarthy is 49-33 in regular-season games with the Cowboys, and 1-3 in the playoffs.

While expressing how proud he was of the team and how they played for McCarthy, Jones still wasn’t ready to address the coach’s contract status — or the lack of a deal after this season.

“All I can say is what a good job, how good a job he’s doing,” Jones said. “Don’t have thoughts that I would share as to anything about what we do … after we’re through playing this year.”

That will be in two weeks.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer