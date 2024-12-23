Cook scores 2 TDs and Bills defense forces 3 turnovers in Buffalo’s 24-21 win over Patriots View Photo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — James Cook scored two touchdowns, Buffalo’s defense forced three second-half turnovers and the AFC East champion Bills overcame a 14-0 deficit to pull out a 24-21 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

With trainers examining Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s right throwing elbow on the sideline, cornerback Taron Johnson secured the victory by recovering a fumble in the end zone to put Buffalo up 24-14 with 10:10 left. Allen returned on the Bills next possession on which he completed two of three attempts and finished 16 of 29 for 154 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Allen, who is having an NFL MVP-caliber season, appeared to be hurt on a 7-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter.

On Buffalo’s next offensive snap following a false start penalty, Allen attempted a deep pass that fluttered and fell short to end the drive.

Allen shook his hand in what appeared to be discomfort on the sideline before he was cleared to return with what the Bills announced was a bruised elbow.

Buffalo improved to 12-3 in keeping alive its slim chances of catching the Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) for the AFC’s top seed entering the playoffs. The Bills had their single-season NFL record-tying run of scoring 30 or more points end at eight straight games.

The Patriots (3-12) dropped their fifth straight and are in jeopardy of finishing with their fewest wins in a season since a 2-14 finish in 1992. They’re in their first season under Jerod Mayo, who replaced Bill Belichick following a 4-13 finish last season.

The Patriots scored on each of their first two possessions, with rookie Drake Maye’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte, followed by Rhamondre Stevenson scoring on a 14-yard TD run.

The game turned in the second half, when New England turned the ball over on each of its first three possessions.

Two snaps after Cook’s 4-yard touchdown catch to tie the game at 14, Stevenson lost a fumble at his 42, which led to Tyler Bass hitting a go-ahead 50-yard field goal.

The Patriots’ next drive ended with Maye throwing a wobbly pass that was easily intercepted by Cam Lewis in the end zone.

And then there was Johnson’s touchdown, which came with New England facing second-and-8 from its 12. Maye dropped back and turned to his right and threw a backward pass that went off Stevenson’s hands and bounced in the end zone, with Johnson recovering it on the goal line.

The Patriots’ red zone troubles continued a week after failing to score on two attempts from the 1 in a 30-17 loss at Arizona.

Against Buffalo, New England squandered 73 seconds in needing seven goal-to-go attempts for Maye to finally complete a 9-yard pass to Hunter Henry to cut the deficit to 24-21 with 1:13 left.

Buffalo recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock, with Allen converting a fourth-and-1 with a 2-yard plunge.

Cooking

Cook’s 46-yard TD was his 14th rushing score of the season, which is third on the team’s single-season list. Allen had 15 last year, and O.J. Simpson set the record of 16 in a 14-game season in 1975.

Injuries

Bills: Buffalo played its second straight game minus three secondary starters in safeties Taylor Rapp (neck) and Damar Hamlin (rib), and cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee). Also sidelined was linebacker Matt Milano (groin).

Up next

Patriots: Close season with two home games, beginning with Los Angeles Chargers next Saturday.

Bills: Close home schedule hosting the New York Jets next Sunday.

