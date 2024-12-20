Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will be a game-time decision vs. Rams

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will be a game-time decision against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday because of a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Williams, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who has six sacks this season, was hurt during the Jets’ 32-25 win last Sunday at Jacksonville. New York listed him Friday on its final injury report as questionable for the game.

“We’re going to push it with Quinnen,” interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said. “We think he’s got a chance.”

Williams worked with the trainers in the rehabilitation area during practice Friday. Normally, players who don’t participate at all in practice during the final full session before a game don’t play, but Ulbrich said that’s not the case for Williams.

“If there’s a guy that can play without practicing, it’s him,” Ulbrich said while also noting that the nature of Williams’ position is a factor.

“They just don’t open their stride up as much as other athletes on the field, so if there is a place that you can get away with having a hamstring (injury), that’s it,” Ulbrich said. “Saying that, at the same time, the extent of the injury — we’ve just got to make sure he can protect himself and he can play the best version of football for himself.

“So, next couple days, we’ll collect that information and make a decision that’s best for him and for us.”

While Williams’ status is uncertain, nickel cornerback Michael Carter II was ruled out with an ailing back.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating on so many counts, not just for him, but for us,” Ulbrich said. “He’s a guy that we count on. He unlocks our defense in a lot of ways because he’s the facilitator at the second level that really connects the safeties and the corners with the linebackers in the front.”

Carter will likely be replaced by Isaiah Oliver, who’ll work with cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed — who will play after missing last week with a groin injury — to help defend Rams star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), running back Braelon Allen (back) and defensive tackle Leki Fotu (knee) were all listed as questionable, but fully practiced Friday.

Fotu, who has missed the last seven games, had his 21-day practice window opened earlier this week and he could be activated from injured reserve over the weekend to play Sunday. It was his second stint this season after missing the first five games with a hamstring injury.

“He does have a chance, especially with the Quinnen injury,” Ulbrich said. “Had a good week of practice.”

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer