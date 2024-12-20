Loyola Marymount puts home win streak on the line against Southern

Southern Jaguars (5-5) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Southern trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Lions have gone 4-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount ranks seventh in the WCC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 5.9.

The Jaguars are 2-5 on the road. Southern is second in the SWAC with 14.8 assists per game led by Tidjiane Dioumassi averaging 5.0.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 13.6 more points per game (82.5) than Loyola Marymount gives up to opponents (68.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Lions.

Michael Jacobs is shooting 41.5% and averaging 11.1 points for the Jaguars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press