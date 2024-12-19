Loyola Marymount puts home win streak on the line against Southern

Southern Jaguars (5-5) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Southern looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Lions have gone 4-2 at home. Loyola Marymount averages 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Jaguars have gone 2-5 away from home. Southern averages 82.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Loyola Marymount allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.8 points for the Lions.

Jordan Johnson is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 11.1 points and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press