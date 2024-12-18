Chargers turn attention to Broncos while trying to address struggles on defense

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — If there was ever a week for the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense to be thankful about a short turnaround between games, it’s this one.

After allowing 512 yards in a 40-17 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, the Chargers have moved on to preparing for Denver and Thursday night’s AFC West showdown that carries playoff implications for both teams.

For the Chargers to prevail, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter’s unit will need to bounce back from its worst game of the season.

“It don’t matter what the Broncos got, it is about us,” safety Derwin James Jr. said. “As players, we didn’t need the coaches to come in and tell us what needed to be fixed. It’s on us as players to go out and execute.”

The defense needs to improve at getting off the field. After allowing opponents to convert only 33.3% of their third-down opportunities over the first 12 games, the Chargers gave up 17 of 30 conversions on third down, including two touchdowns, in losses to Kansas City and Tampa Bay.

Even more concerning is that the Chargers have not forced a punt in five quarters and have allowed scoring drives on 10 of opponents’ last 13 possessions.

“Anytime you don’t play well is a concern. We’ve had good stretches, we’ve had some rough stretches,” Minter said. “You hope that you have a strong enough foundation that you’ve done enough things together, that you can look at each other and fix your problems, trust each other and move on to the next one.”

The defense’s chief worry going into Thursday night could be containing Denver QB Bo Nix, who scrambled six times for 60 yards and bought time outside the pocket to make throws on the run.

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield were able to do the same thing the past two games.

Nix is tied for fourth among quarterbacks with 38 scrambles and has gained 264 yards on those plays. He has 327 yards rushing overall.

“He’s doing good for a rookie. He has taken command of the offense and spread the ball around,” James said about Nix.

The Broncos’ offense has scored at least three touchdowns in consecutive games for the first time this season.

Linebacker Khalil Mack is hoping the Chargers come out with more energy than they did against the Buccaneers. Mack said the lack of energy was apparent not only on the field, but in reviewing video after the game.

“We have to bring some energy and juice. You could see from the first play, the energy wasn’t there,” he said. “We were playing like things were just kind of routine. We have to play with that excitement. It wasn’t there on all levels.”

Despite dropping three of their last four, the Chargers (8-6) can clinch a playoff spot with a win on Thursday night and losses Sunday by the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

Los Angeles currently holds seventh seed in the AFC, which would mean a first-round game at the second-seeded team. That could be Buffalo or Kansas City.

Injuries

QB Justin Herbert was limited in practice on Tuesday as he continues to play through a sprained left ankle. G Zion Johnson (ankle) did not practice for the second straight day and is likely to miss Thursday’s game. Jamaree Salyer would be in line to start.

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer