Lions have been hit hardest by rash of injuries, though NFL says overall amount has decreased

Patrick Mahomes is battling another ankle injury. Josh Allen has a banged-up shoulder. Geno Smith is dealing with a knee issue.

Those are just the quarterbacks who got hurt in Week 15.

The Detroit Lions keep losing players at an alarming rate. Other teams are dealing with injuries to key players.

It’s often not the best team that’s standing at the end, but the one that was healthiest going into the playoffs.

Mahomes has a mild high-ankle sprain and plans to play Saturday when the Chiefs (13-1) host the Texans (9-5). Mahomes has played through a high-ankle sprain before, including the 2022 playoffs when he led Kansas City to the first of consecutive Super Bowl wins.

Allen is OK after having a precautionary X-ray on his shoulder following one of several shots he took during Buffalo’s 48-42 victory in Detroit. The Bills (11-3) have a chance at the No. 1 seed if they win out and the Chiefs lose twice.

Smith and the Seahawks (8-6) received good news Monday when tests showed his right knee did not reveal any major injury. Seattle is tied with the Rams for first place in the NFC West and the division title could come down to the final game when the teams meet in Los Angeles.

The Lions (12-2) have been hit hardest. Three key players suffered season-ending injuries Sunday and they lost another starter indefinitely.

Forty-nine quarterbacks have started games this season as teams have turned to backups because of injuries or lack of production.

The NFL added an additional game to the regular-season schedule in 2021 and hopes to expand to 18 games in the future once the players’ union is on board.

More games means more opportunities for more injuries. But the league will point to its data.

Overall injuries have decreased from last season through 14 weeks, according to NFL executive Jeff Miller.

“Building on a good preseason where we had the lowest concussion rate we’ve had in years, our injuries continue to be down,” Miller said last week at the league’s winter meetings. “Concussions are down, lower-extremity injuries — which you know we’ve all been focused on with how we’ve changed the preseason and getting players acclimated — continue to decrease.”

Miller pointed out concussions are down because of an increase in usage of the five helmets that have been graded the best for protection through studies by the league and the NFLPA.

“The injury rate in those helmets is lower than the other helmets,” Miller said. “So, not a surprise to us, but it will be a priority in the offseason to continue to encourage players to choose the best possible equipment.”

The new kickoff rules have also contributed to the overall decrease in injuries.

“Speeds are about 20% slower in terms of the impacts when players are hitting one another for blocks and tackles than they were in the old kickoff, and that’s led to a lower concussion rate, a lower lower-extremity rate than we’ve had in the last seven years,” Miller said. “So, we hope that trend continues.”

None of that matters now to the teams who’ve lost important players heading into a playoff push.

Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson went down in Week 6. Running back David Montgomery and defensive tackle Alim McNeill suffered season-ending knee injuries against the Bills. Special teams ace Khalil Dorsey had season-ending surgery after breaking his leg in the same game. Cornerback Carlton Davis is out indefinitely with a jaw injury. The Lions already had a league-high 18 players on injured reserve before the latest round of injuries. Thirteen of those players play defense, including edge rushers Marcus Davenport and edge John Cominsky and linebackers Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes.

Kansas City Chiefs

An injury to Mahomes could threaten Kansas City’s quest for a three-peat and its fourth Super Bowl title in six years. But Carson Wentz isn’t an ordinary backup. He was a full-time starter for seven seasons and finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017 when he was on the reverse side of the injury situation. Wentz sustained a season-ending knee injury in December that season and watched Nick Foles lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title. He still has the talent to be successful if he operates within the offensive system, doesn’t take too many risks and protects his body.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Edge rusher T.J. Watt suffered a low ankle injury in Pittsburgh’s loss to Philadelphia but coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic he won’t miss time.

Buffalo Bills

Linebacker Matt Milano injured his groin in the second half against Detroit. Starting safeties Taylor Rapp (neck shoulder) and Damar Hamlin (back/ribs), and starting cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee) didn’t play in that game. Coach Seam McDermott reported that they’re all getting better.

Philadelphia Eagles

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is playing with a broken ring finger on his non-throwing hand that isn’t affecting his performance.

