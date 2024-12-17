UCSB visits Loyola Marymount after Johnston’s 23-point game

UCSB Gauchos (7-3, 0-2 Big West) at Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts UCSB after Will Johnston scored 23 points in Loyola Marymount’s 76-75 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Lions are 3-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount is eighth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 34.2 rebounds. Jevon Porter leads the Lions with 8.5 boards.

The Gauchos are 2-1 in road games. UCSB ranks third in the Big West giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

Loyola Marymount averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.1 per game UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Loyola Marymount allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnston is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lions.

Jason Fontenet II is shooting 50.6% and averaging 13.1 points for the Gauchos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press