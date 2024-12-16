No. 24 UCLA hosts Prairie View A&M following Anderson’s 20-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-9) at UCLA Bruins (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits No. 24 UCLA after Nick Anderson scored 20 points in Prairie View A&M’s 76-75 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Bruins have gone 7-0 in home games. UCLA ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 15.7 assists per game led by Kobe Johnson averaging 3.3.

The Panthers are 0-9 on the road. Prairie View A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Orlando Horton Jr. averaging 2.7.

UCLA is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 53.8% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 25.0 more points per game (80.0) than UCLA allows to opponents (55.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bruins.

Anderson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press