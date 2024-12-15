Mahi’s 23 lead Santa Clara past Bradley 84-74 at Jack Jones Classic

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Elijah Mahi’s 23 points helped Santa Clara defeat Bradley 84-74 on Saturday night at the Jack Jones Classic.

Mahi shot 8 for 17 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (6-5). Christoph Tilly scored 21 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Carlos Stewart went 7 of 11 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 20 points, while adding three steals.

Duke Deen led the way for the Braves (8-2) with 23 points and seven assists. Bradley also got 12 points from Zek Montgomery. Christian Davis finished with 11 points and six rebounds. The Braves ended a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

Santa Clara took the lead with 15:45 left in the first half and never looked back. Mahi led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 41-25 at the break. Santa Clara was outscored by Bradley in the second half by six points, with Stewart scoring a team-high 11 points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press