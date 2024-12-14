Santa Clara faces Bradley

Bradley Braves (8-1, 1-0 MVC) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (5-5)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -2; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on Bradley in Henderson, Nevada.

The Broncos have a 5-5 record in non-conference play. Santa Clara has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Braves are 7-1 in non-conference play. Bradley has a 7-1 record against opponents over .500.

Santa Clara averages 75.6 points, 9.5 more per game than the 66.1 Bradley gives up. Bradley scores 11.8 more points per game (83.6) than Santa Clara gives up (71.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Mahi is scoring 12.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Broncos.

Duke Deen is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 13.8 points and 4.7 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press