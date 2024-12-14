Roy leads Green Bay against UCSB after 20-point performance

Green Bay Phoenix (2-9, 0-3 Horizon League) at UCSB Gauchos (6-3, 0-2 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -13; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on UCSB after Anthony Roy scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 88-67 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Gauchos are 4-2 on their home court. UCSB is sixth in the Big West with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 2.7.

The Phoenix are 1-5 on the road. Green Bay ranks fifth in the Horizon League shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

UCSB averages 78.3 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 83.2 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 9.0 more points per game (73.2) than UCSB allows (64.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Fontenet II is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Gauchos.

Roy is shooting 51.5% and averaging 27.2 points for the Phoenix.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press