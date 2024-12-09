Lions comeback win over Packers draws 17.29 million viewers, an NFL streaming regular-season record View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Detroit’s 34-31 comeback victory over Green Bay last Thursday night averaged 17.29 million viewers, making it the most-streamed NFL regular-season game in history and Amazon Prime Video’s most-watched game since exclusively taking over the prime-time package in 2022.

According to Nielsen, the audience peaked at 18.87 million viewers during the first half (9:15-9:30 p.m. EST), which is also a new high.

The previous record for “Thursday Night Football on Prime” was 16.23 million for the Dallas Cowboys’ 20-15 win over the New York Giants on Sept. 26.

Through 12 games, “Thursday Night Football on Prime” is averaging 13.61 million, a 9% increase over last year’s average at this point and a 15% jump over last year’s full-season average of 11.86 million.

