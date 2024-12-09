Chargers offensive frustrations continue in 19-17 loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers let Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs slip away with their ninth straight AFC West division championship on Sunday night.

Mahomes eluded Chargers (8-5) pass rushers to convert a crucial third-and-7 to Travis Kelce, leading to a last-second field goal that gave Kansas City (12-1) a 19-17 victory.

A frustrating start for quarterback Justin Herbert left the Chargers shut out in the first half for the first time this season, trailing 13-0 at the intermission.

In six first-half possessions, Los Angeles had five punts with just six first downs and failed to advance past Kansas City’s 39-yard line.

“In the first half we had penalties, got behind the sticks a few too many times to stop drives,” Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said.

“We just had to settle in,” Herbert said. “We didn’t make enough plays in the first half and we didn’t execute the way we wanted to. Pass game, run game, we weren’t moving the ball well.”

Los Angeles rushed for only 34 yards in the first half while Herbert threw for 97 yards on 10-of-18 passing as the offense continued to sputter after disappointing performances the previous two weeks in which they managed just 333 combined passing yards and 139 rushing yards.

The frustrating first half culminated 12 quarters during which the Chargers had 33 offensive drives resulting in seven field goals and three touchdowns, with just four trips to the red zone.

“We’re just battling, doing our best to get better,” Harbaugh said. “Just keep working and get better. What more can a coach ask? Guys are working and giving it their best. That’s all I can ask our guys to do.”

Herbert completed his first eight passes of the second half as Los Angeles rebounded with long touchdown drives on their first two possessions.

“The second half we pretty much flipped the script,” Harbaugh said. “Our offense had a great second half.”

Gus Edwards’ 3-yard run capped a 13-play, 79-yard scoring drive to get the Chargers on the scoreboard.

After the defense forced a three-and-out, Los Angeles struck quickly, taking advantage of a 39-yard pass interference call against Justin Reid.

Herbert threw his first touchdown pass in 12 quarters, connecting with Quinton Johnson for a 6-yard score and a 14-13 lead.

After the Chiefs responded with a field goal to retake the lead, Herbert guided the Chargers on a 14-play drive, eating up most of the fourth quarter clock, culminating in Cameron Dicker’s 37-yard field goal for a 17-16 lead with 4:35 to play.

Mahomes took over from there, eluding the Chargers pass rush and leading the Chiefs to the Chargers 13-yard line before Matthew Wright banged a game-winning, 31-yard field goal off the left upright and through for a Kansas City victory.

“It’s a high level of frustration, but you’ve got to use it,” LA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia said. “Keep using it and learning from it. We’ve got another four games. Can’t let one loss turn into two. We’ve got to learn from this and get ready for the next one.”

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press