Chargers QB Justin Herbert exits briefly vs. Chiefs after hard hit from Nick Bolton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert briefly left the field late in the second quarter of the 19-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

After a hard hit by Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton, Herbert missed just one play, re-entering the game on the Chargers’ next series.

He collided with Bolton and was shaken up after he scrambled to his right on third-and-10 and threw a deep pass to Quentin Johnston. The fifth-year quarterback remained on the field for a few minutes, with trainers looking at his left leg, and walked slowly to the sideline.

“I just took a shot to the knee, but I should be OK,” Herbert said after the game. “Maybe it was a helmet there or an elbow. I’ll have to watch the film. I’m not quite sure. I just took a shot there and was in some pain, so just came off. Felt good to go, so I went back in.”

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh described the injury as a leg contusion.

“He’s as tough as they come,” Harbaugh said. “A warrior.”

The completion to Johnston was negated by a penalty. Taylor Heinicke replaced Herbert, and the Chargers punted — their fifth straight drive to open the game that ended with a punt.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl