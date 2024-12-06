One Rams D-lineman wins a rookie of the month award, and another is revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although the friendly competition is fierce each day among the four talented young pass rushers on the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive front, this week was a whole new tune.

Defensive tackle Braden Fiske won the NFL’s defensive rookie of the month award Thursday — but he had to share the spotlight with nose tackle Kobie Turner, who was revealed Wednesday night as one of the final four costumed performers on “The Masked Singer,” Fox’s celebrity musical competition show.

Fiske, Turner and edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young inspire and challenge each other as they build the new core of the Rams’ defense together. They regularly compare everything from their sack totals — they’ve combined for a whopping 21 1/2 this season — to their pickup basketball skills, always attempting to outdo each other with a smile.

But when Turner pulled off his mask on television following his elimination after a season of impressive vocal performances, the rest of the Rams’ defensive front knew Turner had won this round.

“It really caught me by surprise,” Fiske said with a laugh. “We saw it in the group chat last night, and it was all over social media. But knowing Kobie, knowing who he is, that’s pretty cool. I know it was pretty special to him and his family with how his upbringing was with music and how much he appreciates that. I’m glad to see he had that opportunity. That’s definitely not my forte, to be out there singing in front of people.”

Fiske got plenty of congratulations for his own performance after a five-sack November in which the second-round draft pick established himself alongside Turner as two of the league’s top young interior pass rushers. Fiske is the third member of the Rams’ young group to get the defensive rookie of the month honor in the past two years, joining Verse (September 2024) and Turner (December 2023).

Meanwhile, Turner wowed another segment of the entertainment world with his powerful voice.

The second-year pro has indulged his musical talent in several venues, even singing the national anthem before Lakers and Kings games. Turner conducts a few notes of an imaginary orchestra during his signature celebration after each sack.

He balanced choral classes and weightlifting classes during high school and college, maintaining both of his passions. But the challenge of singing and dancing in the heavy costumes on “The Masked Singer” was a whole new experience.

“To be up under that mask and be the silly, goofy version of myself that I always have been wasn’t something I was really expecting,” Turner said, adding that he fell asleep onstage during one break in filming while wearing his costume, which was extra bulky because of his athletic strength.

Turner said his marketing agent got him onto the show. Turner taped his first episode way back during the Rams’ organized team activities last summer, but he had to keep his participation secret until this week.

“Once the recording was done, it was like, ‘OK, let’s get back to ball,’” Turner said. “And then when the show started coming on (this fall), I got really excited.”

Turner admits he was “frustrated” not to advance to the show’s finale, saying he maintains a competitive fire even in his musical side. He still doesn’t forget to have fun, however.

“Sometimes there are expectations on how you handle yourself on a football field, and with my personality, I’ve pushed those limits,” Turner said. “Last year, AD (Aaron Donald) used to always pick on me about doing crazy dance moves in walkthrough. But when it’s time to go, I was completely locked in.”

NOTES: Verse was limited in practice Thursday by an ankle injury. … LT Alaric Jackson (foot) returned to practice on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday. … WR Demarcus Robinson (hand) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday, while QB Matthew Stafford (ankle) had his second straight full day of work.

