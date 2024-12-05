Chargers head to Kansas City trying to snap a 6-game skid vs Chiefs and help their playoff chances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers would love to be in the Kansas City Chiefs’ situation these days.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions have already clinched their 10th consecutive postseason berth, the second-longest streak in NFL history. They are closing in on another AFC West title. And they play two of their next three at home, beginning with Sunday night’s matchup against Los Angeles.

Oh, and the Chiefs are wholly unsatisfied with just about anything.

In back-to-back weeks, and wins over Carolina and Las Vegas decided in the final couple plays, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs (11-1) sounded as if they had lost. They admittedly have not played their best game yet, and with five games left in the regular season, time is becoming short to put everything together.

“I think when you clinch a playoff spot — that’s your first goal is to get into the playoffs and give yourself a chance to go for that Super Bowl,” said Mahomes, who has been openly critical of his own play for much of the season. “We know we have a long way to go. We have to continue to work to get better to continue to be a better team going into the playoffs.”

While five games may not sound like much, it’s a luxury compared to where Kansas City sat last season.

An argument could be made that the team didn’t hit rock-bottom until Christmas Day, when it lost at home to the Raiders. But the Chiefs rolled on from there to the Super Bowl title, and did not lose again until their game at Buffalo a few weeks ago.

“We’re happy to clinch a playoff berth,” Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton said, “but we have a long way to go to reach the end goal.”

So do the Chargers (8-4), though they are certainly moving in the right direction.

They climbed back to the No. 5 seed in the playoffs with their win over the Falcons coupled with the Ravens’ loss to the Eagles, putting them in a good spot in Jim Harbaugh’s first season. They’ve also won five of six with the lone loss to Baltimore.

“Oh yeah, we look at the standings, for sure,” Harbaugh ackowledged. “They are very important. We’re fighting for our playoff lives.”

They would be helped immeasurably by ending a six-game skid against the Chiefs on Sunday night.

“It’d be great if somebody else doesn’t win, but you can’t count on that. It’s something you don’t count on,” Harbaugh said. “You have to win the games yourselves. That’s what you have to do. Can’t really spend any energy hoping a team messes up.”

Tackle time

D.J. Humphries could make his Kansas City debut at left tackle just over a week after signing with the team. The former Pro Bowl pick had spent the summer and start of the season rehabbing from a torn ACL, but pronounced himself fit and ready to go.

“I got full faith that this organization knows what to do with football players and knows where to put them,” Humphries said. “All I have to do is go out there and be the best version of myself every day.”

What a kick

It doesn’t seem to matter who’s kicking for the Chiefs these days; they always come through.

When Harrison Butker went on injured reserve with a knee injury, Spencer Shrader arrived off the Jets’ practice squad and he promptly kicked the game-winner against Carolina. And when he hurt his hamstring, Matt Wright arrived and made four field goals last week against Las Vegas.

Pick-off party

The Chargers had four interceptions off Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins last week, their most since Dec. 6, 2022, against Indianapolis. Tarheeb Still had two of them, returning one 61 yards for a go-ahead touchdown, while Marcus Maye and Derwin James had the others. The one by James with 47 seconds to go sealed the 17-13 victory.

Good and bad

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has gone 305 pass attempts without an interception, and he could break the NFL record of 402 set by Aaron Rodgers in just a few more games.

But simply taking care of the ball didn’t translate into much offense against the Falcons, who held the Chargers to just 187 yards and without an offensive touchdown.

“The way he protected the ball, whether he was throwing it or in the pocket, when he got hit — no opportunities. Nothing was given there,” Harbaugh said of his quarterback. “I thought he made all the plays that he really could have.”

Schedule situation

The Chiefs are beginning perhaps the wildest stretch of the wildest schedule in the NFL this season.

After Sunday night’s game, they head to Cleveland, then play Houston six days later Saturday. That game was scheduled on that date so Kansas City could head to Pittsburgh on Christmas for a rare Wednesday kickoff. And the Chiefs’ regular-season finale against the Broncos is currently up in the air as a flex game in Week 18.

“It’s awkward,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said, “to say the least.”

