Commanders hire Campbell's CEO Mark Clouse as their new team president

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders hired Mark Clouse as their new team president Tuesday, putting the longtime food executive in charge of all facets of the organization’s business operations when he starts in late January.

Clouse, 56, joins the NFL club after spending the past five years as president and CEO of the Campbell’s Company, which was known as Campbell Soup Co. until last month. This is the first professional sports venture for Clouse, a basketball player at Army-West Point who served 6 1/2 years as a helicopter pilot before going into marketing at Kraft Foods.

“In Mark we have found a dynamic leader with a stellar track record of guiding organizations to excellence, building brands that connect deeply with consumers,” controlling owner Josh Harris said in a statement announcing the hiring.

“As a military veteran and accomplished business builder, he has a proven ability to strengthen both the organizations he leads and the communities he serves. I am confident in Mark’s dedication to building a championship-caliber organization and to support football operations in our drive for excellence on the field.”

He succeeds Jason Wright, who in 2020 became the first Black NFL team president when he was hired by former owner Dan Snyder. Wright stayed on initially under new ownership, and the team said in July he’d be departing following this season.

Clouse has overseen Campbell’s, which is based in Camden, New Jersey, the same place the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers — also owned by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment — have their practice facility and at one point considered building a new arena. The Ohio native said he was grateful for the chance to lead an iconic franchise into a new chapter of growth.

“The Commanders’ passionate fanbase, which has stood by this team for decades, deserves nothing less than our unwavering commitment to excellence,” Clouse said. “I look forward to supporting ownership, as well as Adam Peters and Dan Quinn, in doing everything in our power to build a championship-caliber organization.”

Harris’ group, which also includes Mitch Rales and Magic Johnson, has transformed Washington’s football and business operations since buying the team from Snyder in 2022. Peters is in his first season as general manager and Quinn as coach in Washington, leading the Commanders to an 8-5 start, and ticket sales have rebounded after years of decline under Snyder.

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer