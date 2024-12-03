Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers are in good position for the playoffs but need to improve on offense

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has told his Los Angeles Chargers that he wants them to be the storm.

However, bringing the thunder and rain is tough when your team is experiencing a drought on offense.

Sunday’s 17-13 victory at Atlanta marked the first time in franchise history the Chargers won a game in which the defense scored their only touchdown. It was also the second game this season in which the offense did not reach the end zone.

While a playoff berth is a strong possibility in Harbaugh’s first season, the Chargers won’t get very far in the postseason if they don’t start moving the ball and scoring more points.

Sunday’s 187 total yards were the second fewest in a road win in Chargers history. They had 159 in a 24-10 victory over Buffalo in 1960 in the franchise’s first away win.

After putting up 24 points in the first half against Cincinnati’s poor defense on Nov. 17, the Chargers have scored only three offensive touchdowns in the past 10 quarters.

In those 27 drives, the Chargers have produced points on 10 (seven field goals, three touchdowns) but reached the red zone only four times. Four of Cameron Dicker’s field goals have been from at least 51 yards.

Twelve possessions have ended in punts (including seven three-and-outs) and two in lost fumbles that later led to opposing TDs. There was also a fake punt that fell short of a first down and two drives at the end of the half or the game.

“Obviously not the way that we want to play. We’re not impressed or pleased with how we played, but we’re very happy that we won,” quarterback Justin Herbert said. “Our defense came up with some huge stops and got a bunch of turnovers. They showed up, and we’ve got to do better as an offense.”

With running back J.K. Dobbins out for at least the next three games due to a sprained MCL in his left knee, the Chargers will need other playmakers to step up with a Sunday night game at AFC West nemesis Kansas City on deck.

Rookie Ladd McConkey had nine catches for 117 yards, but only one other receiver had more than one catch.

Gus Edwards averaged 5.3 yards per carry but had only six rushing attempts.

“When our best was needed, we got our best” was Harbaugh’s refrain after Sunday’s game and again during Monday’s news conference. That certainly applied to the defense, which picked off Kirk Cousins four times, with Tarheeb Still getting two. The had a 61-yard pick 6 late in the third quarter to give the Chargers the lead.

Marcus Maye, claimed on waivers from Miami last Wednesday, and Derwin James also made interceptions.

“We won because of the defense today, and we’ve got to do a better job as an offense,” said Herbert, who completed 16 of 23 passes for 147 yards but was sacked five times.

The win was the Chargers’ second against a team over .500 and contending for a playoff spot. They improved to 8-4 and moved into position for the fifth seed in the AFC after Baltimore’s loss to Philadelphia.

What’s working

Red-zone defense. Maye’s pick was the second time in the last five games the Chargers have intercepted a pass in the end zone. Coordinator Jesse Minter’s unit has allowed a league-low 12 touchdowns on opponents’ trips inside the red zone. The 42.9% touchdown rate is fourth best in the NFL.

What needs help

Avoiding sacks. Herbert has been sacked at least four times in three of the last five games, including five times by a Falcons defense that came into the game with a league-low 10 sacks. Herbert has to do a better job of getting rid of the ball. Three of the sacks on Sunday can be attributed to the Falcons’ coverage and not breakdowns by the offensive line.

Stock up

LB Troy Dye made his second straight start in place of the injured Denzel Perryman and had career highs in snaps (59) and tackles (14).

Stock down

RB Hassan Haskins, who is being counted on in short-yardage situations, fumbled on his only carry, which happened on the Chargers’ first drive. Atlanta got the ball at the LA 29 and converted it into a 2-yard touchdown by Bijan Robinson to take a 7-0 lead.

Injuries

McConkey came into the game with a shoulder issue and suffered a knee injury in the second half. He likely will not practice on Wednesday. CB Cam Hart (ankle) and Perryman (groin) were inactive for the second straight game.

Key numbers

105 — Receiving yards in the first half by McConkey, the most by a Chargers rookie before halftime dating back to at least 1991, according to Sportradar.

6 — Consecutive games with double-digit tackles by LB Daiyan Henley, the longest streak in the league this season.

What’s next

The Chargers make their third prime-time appearance in four weeks when they visit Kansas City on Sunday night. The Bolts have dropped six straight to the Chiefs and haven’t defeated their AFC West rivals since 2021. Kansas City rallied for a 17-10 victory on Sept. 29.

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer