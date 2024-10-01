Chargers dealing with injuries, 2 straight losses as they approach their bye week View Photo

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Even though it is early in the season, the Los Angeles Chargers bye week comes at the right time.

After Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Jim Harbaugh’s squad is 2-2 and hoping to get healthy at key positions. It is the second straight season the Bolts have a bye at Week 5.

“We would like it to be a little later, like right in the middle ideally, but it’s a good thing where we are now,” Harbaugh said. “When it comes this early you want to get the team refreshed.”

Justin Herbert continues to be hampered by a high right ankle sprain, but had more mobility against the Chiefs compared to the Sept. 22 game at Pittsburgh. Herbert was able to scramble a couple of times, and was able to shake off a couple of attempted sacks.

Before the Chargers get at least four days off, Harbaugh wants to focus on some things.

The offense has scored a touchdown on its opening drive the past two games, but has failed to find the end zone after that.

Without starting offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt though, the running game has also struggled. Harbaugh did not give a timeline on when Slater might be back from a pectoral injury and if Alt could be good to go next week despite an MCL strain.

The defense will be seeking to tighten up against the run after allowing an average of 107.5 yards on the ground the past two games. The Steelers and Chiefs combined to convert 16 of 30 chances on third down.

Linebacker Joey Bosa played only one series in Pittsburgh and missed Sunday’s game because of a nagging hip issue.

Instead of a light practice or walkthrough on Wednesday, Harbaugh is expected to have a regular two-hour session.

“This is an opportunity to improve in areas where we need,” Harbaugh said. “Everyone has their one or two things. We have a great faith and belief that we can get that done. At times it has been good, but good isn’t good enough for where we want to be.”

What’s working

The defensive line continues to put up solid efforts. Poona Ford had two tackles, including a hustle stop when Carson Steele broke a couple of tackles after catching a screen pass from Patrick Mahomes. Tuli Tuipulotu was credited with three quarterback pressures and Otito Ogbonnia had three stops on running plays.

What needs help

The running game. After averaging 197.5 yards the first two games, it has plummeted to 58 yards per game the past two weeks. Against the Chiefs, seven rushes went for no gain or lost yards, A significant reason why the ground game has been stuck in neutral are injuries to the offensive line and teams stacking the line. Los Angeles had 200 yards before contact the first two weeks, but it has been minus-6 in losses to the Steelers and Chargers.

Stock up

Trey Pipkins, who moved to right tackle and allowed only two quarterback pressures on 29 pass blocking snaps according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. Pipkins allowed five pressures on eight pass blocking snaps last week at Pittsburgh when he moved to left tackle after Slater’s injury. Pipkins started 31 games at right tackle in 2022 and ’23, but moved to right guard this year when the Chargers drafted Alt with the fifth overall pick.

Stock down

Sam Mustipher. The fifth-year offensive lineman — who was called up from the practice squad — struggled in his first start at right guard. Coming into the game, Mustipher played only three of the 2,844 snaps he took in an NFL game at guard (the rest were at center). Mustipher gave up three quarterback pressures and was called for three penalties.

Injuries

Harbaugh said there is a possibility that WR DJ Chark could return to practice next week after being on injured reserve because of a hip injury. Linebacker Junior Colson has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, but there isn’t a timetable on his return.

Key number

10: Times since 2020 the Chargers have lost after having a double-digit lead, tied for second most behind Baltimore (11). Three have been against Kansas City.

What’s next

When the Chargers begin preparations for their Oct. 13 game against the Broncos, they will be seeking their first win in Denver since the last game of the 2018 season.

