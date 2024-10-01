The 49ers use game against Patriots as a get-well opportunity after back-to-back losses

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A matchup with the banged-up, struggling New England Patriots was just what the San Francisco 49ers needed following back-to-back losses on the road.

That doesn’t mean there wasn’t plenty to clean up for the 49ers once the competition gets stiffer if they have designs of making another deep postseason run.

Big plays from Fred Warner, Brock Purdy, George Kittle and the defensive line on Sunday were more than enough to overcome the mistakes as the 49ers rolled to a 30-13 victory over New England.

“I just felt like we were playing from behind a little bit there in the third and fourth quarter,” Kittle said. “We need to clean that up, especially when we’re playing like very dominant teams that have like really good offenses. Not saying the Patriots don’t, but our defense was playing very good against them today.”

San Francisco turned the ball over twice, committed two penalties that wiped out TD passes from Purdy and allowed the Patriots to convert their first two third downs of the game before buckling down.

But the big plays made those moot. Warner returned an interception 45 yards for a score, Purdy connected on four big pass plays of at least 30 yards and Kittle outjumped three defenders on a spectacular touchdown catch as the Niners put the losses to Minnesota and the Los Angeles Rams in the past.

“It was chippy,” Warner said about the week of practice. “I think it was exactly what it needed to be. You dropped two, especially the one last week. It left a sour taste in our mouth. I think it was the right type of week.”

Now the Niners get ready for back-to-back division games in a five-day span as they host Arizona on Sunday before traveling to face first-place Seattle on Thursday night.

What’s working

Purdy scrambling. Purdy did a good job extending plays and generating a couple of key first downs with his legs early in the game. Purdy scrambled twice for first downs on San Francisco’s opening drive of the game, giving him eight first downs on runs already this season.

What needs help

Red zone offense. The Niners stalled twice in the red zone on the opening two drives of the game, setting for field goals. San Francisco did score two TDs later in the game — overcoming a pair of penalties that wiped out touchdowns on one drive — but haven’t been as efficient near the goal line this year without All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers are converting 50% of red zone drives into TDs after leading the NFL last season at 67.2%.

Stock up

DT Kevin Givens. With Javon Hargrave likely out for the rest of the season, the 49ers needed a boost from one of their backup interior pass rushers and Givens delivered. Givens had 2 1/2 sacks and four pressures Sunday and has 3 1/2 sacks on the season after getting just 4 1/2 in his first five NFL seasons.

Stock down

Isaac Guerendo. The rookie running back committed the latest special teams blunder for the Niners when he fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half after running into the back of a teammate. Guerendo has gotten very few chances on offense and now might see his time as a returner reduced after committing a turnover.

Injuries

The Niners got favorable injury news from the game with Warner (ankle), Kittle (ribs), DL Jordan Elliott (knee), WR Jacob Cowing (shoulder), FB Kyle Juszczyk (shoulder) and WR Chris Conley (oblique) all day to day. … Coach Kyle Shanahan said RB Christian McCaffrey’s Achilles tendinitis that has him on IR has been an issue in both legs but the main issue remains in the right leg. … Shanahan said no decision has been made whether to open the practice window for first-round WR Ricky Pearsall, who went on the NFI list after being shot in the chest during a robbery attempt. … Shanahan said DT Kalia Davis could have his practice window opened this week.

Key number

55.8. The connection between Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk has been off early this season after Aiyuk’s lengthy contract dispute that kept him out of training camp practices. Aiyuk has been held to fewer than 50 yards receiving in all four games and Purdy was intercepted on a pass to Aiyuk in the end zone Sunday. Purdy has a 55.8 passer rating when targeting Aiyuk, the second lowest among any tandem with at least 25 attempts. Purdy had a 124.6 rating when targeting Aiyuk last season.

What’s next

San Francisco hosts Arizona on Sunday.

