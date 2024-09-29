Younghoe Koo’s 58-yard field goal with 2 seconds left gives Falcons 26-24 win over Saints View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Younghoe Koo kicked a 58-yard field goal with two seconds remaining and the Atlanta Falcons rallied for a 26-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints without scoring an offensive touchdown Sunday.

Koo kicked four field goals in all, also connecting from 53, 44 and 42 yards to give the Falcons (2-2) a desperately needed home victory.

They had lost their first two games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and seemed on the verge of falling to 0-3 in Atlanta when Alvin Kamara scored on a 1-yard run with a minute remaining to push the Saints (2-2) to a 24-23 lead.

A 30-yard pass interference penalty on Paulson Adebo gave the Falcons hope at the New Orleans 40. Kirk Cousins threw three straight incompletions, but it didn’t matter.

Koo knocked down the longest field goal in the stadium’s seven-year history with plenty to spare, sending the Saints to their second straight close loss after two dominating victories to open the season.

Koo threw both arms in the air before was mobbed by his teammates.

Taysom Hill scored on a pair of touchdown runs for the Saints before going out, appearing to reaggravate a chest injury that kept him out of a 15-12 loss to Philadelphia the previous week.

On the Saints’ final possession, Derek Carr connected with Chris Olave on a couple of big third-down passes before Kamara finally punched it in on the Saints’ third try from the 1, dragging Kaden Elliss into the end zone.

The Falcons won without the Cousins-led offense producing a TD. It was the special teams and defense that reached the end zone.

Early on, Rashid Shaheed inexplicably called a fair catch on a punt at the Saints 2 and then had the ball bounce off his shoulder pads into the end zone, where KhaDarel Hodge fell on it for Atlanta.

Linebacker Troy Anderson also scored for the Falcons on a pick-six after a pass from Carr was deflected by Matthew Judon. Anderson hauled in the fluttering ball for an interception and showed off his impressive speed, streaking 47 yards down the sideline to give Atlanta a 17-14 halftime lead.

New Orleans scored in more conventional fashion, though a Falcons turnover helped. Cousins was picked off by Adebo at the New Orleans 47, sparking an 11-play, 53-yard touchdown drive.

Hill ripped off a 7-yard run on fourth-and-1 to keep the drive going, and finished it off by crashing up the middle for a 5-yard score after taking a handoff from Carr.

Hill’s first TD came off a direct snap at the 2.

Injury report

Saints: In addition to losing Hill, LB Willie Gay Jr. went out in the first quarter with a hand injury, further depleting depth at that position. New Orleans already was missing LB Demario Davis (hamstring), who was inactive along with C Erik McCoy (groin), OG Cesar Ruiz (ankle). Kamara (hip pointer, ribs) was able to go for the Saints after being limited during the week.

Falcons: Anderson went out in the closing minutes with a knee injury. It wasn’t immediately known how serious it was. The offensive line was missing C Drew Dalman (ankle) and RT Kaleb McGary (knee).

Up next

Saints: Travel to Kansas City next Monday night for a prime-time clash with the reigning two-time Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Falcons: Complete a three-game homestand Thursday night when they host another NFC South rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer