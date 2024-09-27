Cowboys could be without injured Parsons, Lawrence for multiple games, AP sources say

DALLAS (AP) — Two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons and fellow pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence could miss multiple games for the Dallas Cowboys after getting hurt in a victory over the New York Giants, two people with knowledge of the injuries said Friday.

Parsons has a high ankle sprain and Lawrence a foot sprain, the people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the injuries weren’t being released.

One of the people said Parsons was considered week to week while Lawrence probably would be out longer but was still being evaluated.

Parsons was injured in the fourth quarter of Dallas’ 20-15 win when he said someone fell on his left leg as he was planting it. Lawrence left the game in the third quarter and had the foot taped but didn’t return.

The Cowboys (2-2) next play Oct. 6 at Pittsburgh before a home game against Detroit on Oct. 13, followed by their open week. Missing both games would give the players a month of recovery time.

After the game, Parsons said X-rays at the stadium were negative and an MRI was planned for Friday. Lawrence tried to sound optimistic, saying, “It’s just a sprained foot, but I’ll be fine.”

Parsons and Lawrence are the team’s most accomplished pass rushers.

Parsons, the 2021 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, entered the season as the only player besides Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White with at least 12 sacks in each of his first three years since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

Lawrence, who is in his 11th season, had a sack against the Giants and is 10th on the club’s career list at 61 1/2 sacks.

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer