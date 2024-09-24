‘Nice college offense’ is working out for Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders View Photo

Cam Taylor-Britt made waves from Cincinnati to Washington last week when he downplayed rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels’ workload in a system he called “simple” and a “nice college offense.”

After Daniels completed 21 of 23 passes and the Commanders carved up the Bengals defense for 356 yards in a 38-33 victory Monday night, the young cornerback chalked it up to “those quick throws.” But Daniels also had all the time in the world in the pocket, thanks to improved offensive line play and balance provided by running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler.

The No. 2 draft pick out of LSU and reigning Heisman Trophy winner made the most of it. And offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury rides into a game Sunday at the NFL team he coached from 2019-22, the Arizona Cardinals, on a high with Washington now 2-1.

“Kliff has done an incredible job,” starting left guard Nick Allegretti said. “I feel like he just kind of shoots from the hip, and he lives in the moment. He may set up one, two, three in a row, but situation by situation he’s ready with the play call, and it’s really impressive how we were able to mix the run and the pass and read option.”

Daniels was responsible for 293 yards — 254 passing and 39 rushing — and he threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. Robinson and Ekeler each also got into the end zone.

After going 0 for 6 in the red zone with five false start penalties and needing seven field goals from Austin Seibert to beat the New York Giants at home in Week 2, Washington went 3 for 3 at Cincinnati.

“We knew third down in the red zone was going to be a really big part of this,” coach Dan Quinn said. “(Kingsbury) and the staff had a really clear understanding of what we had to do. You have those moments that come up and you take your shot and deliver and they weren’t going to miss it.”

While Daniels’ average time to throw was 3.13 seconds per passing attempt, according to Pro Football Focus, Joe Burrow had 2.06 seconds — a testament to Washington’s pass rush and a rebuke of Cincinnati’s. But that should not take away from Daniels completing 91.3% of passes — a rookie record.

“That kid has poise,” said receiver Terry McLaurin, who caught a 27-yard TD pass from Daniels. “He’s been doing a great job in camp making those throws, but to come out here and do it when you’ve got to have it with the game on the line — that’s what great players are about, and I think he’s going to be well on his way if he continues to work.”

What’s working

Along with the offense, Washington got a boost from its special teams in the form of a 62-yard kickoff return by Ekeler and a 25-yarder by Noah Igbinoghene.

“He gave us the field position that changes everything,” Quinn said of Ekeler’s return at the start of the second half. “He has such a unique ability to make guys miss in space.”

What needs help

The defense is still an area of concern after allowing Burrow and the Bengals to rack up 436 yards. Washington ranks 29th out of 32 teams overall on that side of the ball and 31st against the pass, which is worrisome with Arizona’s Kyler Murray looking to bounce back from a flat showing in a loss to Detroit.

“Thank God for our offense,” defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. “They won it for us today. Defense, we’ve got to be better. No other way around it.”

Stock up

McLaurin had the breakout game he was hoping for after making just eight catches for 39 yards through the first two weeks of the season. The TD was part of a four-catch, 100-yard performance.

“It felt good,” Daniels said. “We continue to work. We’ll still face some adversity. It’s not smooth sailing from the jump. There will be ups and downs but just staying even keel, keep working and improving.”

Stock down

Punter Tress Way might need to get in some extra practice time after not seeing any action the past two games. Of course, the Commanders will take it if the offense continues producing on every drive.

Injuries

Ekeler did not travel with the team to Arizona because of a concussion. His status bears watching, especially given the short week.

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes could return after missing the past two games following surgery to repair a ligament in his right thumb.

Key number

5 — Consecutive fourth-down attempts Washington has converted in as many tries to start the season.

Next steps

The Commanders hope that not returning home and instead practicing this week in Tempe helps them acclimate to the Pacific Time Zone. They opened as 3 1/2-point underdogs at the Cardinals on BetMGM Sportsbook.

