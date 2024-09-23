Andy Dalton passes for 319 yards and 3 TDs to lead Panthers past Raiders 36-22 for first win View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andy Dalton was supposed to be the veteran backup and mentor to Bryce Young, last year’s No. 1 overall draft pick.

But Panthers coach Dave Canales promoted Dalton to a new role when he benched Young after two games, a move that sent shock waves throughout the NFL.

Dalton gave Carolina the jolt it so badly needed on Sunday, throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers to their first win, 36-22 over the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The way this game went today is exactly how you want it to go,” said Dalton, who improved to 4-0 against the Raiders. “They’re not all going to go this way, but for us to come out and do what we did, it shows the potential of what we can be.”

Carolina (1-2), now 3-17 going back to last season, was outscored a combined 73-13 by the Saints and Chargers in the first two weeks. With the Panthers’ receivers making their frustration with Young obvious, Canales said Dalton gave the team the best chance to win.

Dalton resembled the quarterback who earned the nickname “Red Rifle” in his prime more than a 36-year-old who last started in Week 3 of last season. He was sharp throughout, completing 26 of 37 passes and becoming the first NFL quarterback this season to post a 300-yard, three-TD performance. Dalton has thrown for 1,027 yards and 10 TDs in four career starts against the Raiders.

In the first half alone, Dalton threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns. His first three-TD performance in two years lifted a Panthers offense that had scored a single field goal in its previous two road games.

Canales, the first-year coach who earned his first victory, fended off several questions about how much credit Dalton deserved.

“I felt like the whole group in general showed up ready,” said the Southern California native, who had several family members, including his parents, at the game. “This is a really serious and really focused group and something I’ve had to get used to because I’m so high energy. I want things to be a party all the time. This group is like, ‘Coaches, tell us what you need and we’ll do it.’”

To Canales’ point regarding the team effort, Chuba Hubbard rushed for 114 yards and caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Diontae Johnson had eight receptions for 122 yards and a TD.

“I feel like we all played as one today,” Hubbard said. “Obviously, we faced a lot of adversity early on this year. But keep trusting the coaching and keep trusting each other, and it all came together for us.”

The result was a disheartening loss for Las Vegas (1-2), which hoped to build on its 26-23 victory at Baltimore last week but instead more closely resembled the team that had a win projection at BetMGM Sportsbook of 6 1/2.

Gardner Minshew completed 18 of 28 passes for 214 yards with a touchdown and interception. The Las Vegas running game, which entered the game last in the league with a 49-yard average, totaled just 55 yards.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s conservative play-calling drew repeated boos throughout the game. His close-to-the-vest strategy has developed into a storyline, and it likely doesn’t help that his former quarterback with the Bears, Justin Fields, is 3-0 with the Steelers so far this season.

Perhaps more alarming, the Raiders’ defense had no answers for Dalton, Hubbard or Johnson. Not having Maxx Crosby for every defensive snap for the first time this season after he hurt his ankle against the Ravens didn’t make matters any easier.

“The scheme wasn’t good enough, the design of the plays wasn’t good enough today, what we thought was going to work didn’t work and on the grass we didn’t execute,” Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said. “Nor did we put forth the effort, to me, that we put up in games past.”

Carolina took advantage right away, scoring touchdowns on two of its first three drives to take a 14-7 lead. The opening drive ended a 20-game streak in which the Panthers failed to reach the end zone on their first series. It also was their first lead since being up 9-7 over the Falcons on Dec. 17.

The Panthers continued to build on that advantage and ended a 20-game streak dating to Week 17 in 2022 against the Buccaneers of not leading in the fourth quarter. They were up 27-7 against the Raiders when the period began.

Carolina’s three victories since then came on field goals as time expired.

Breaking barriers

This was the first meeting between teams with female presidents. Kristi Coleman holds that title with the Panthers and Sandra Douglass Morgan with the Raiders.

Injuries

Panthers: WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) was injured catching a touchdown pass shortly before halftime. DT Shy Tuttle (foot) did not play.

Raiders: LB Divine Deablo (oblique/concussion) and CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) did not play. RT Thayer Munford (knee/ankle) left the game in the first quarter and S Marcus Epps (knee) went down in the third.

Up next

Panthers: Host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Raiders: Host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

