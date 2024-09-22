Chargers QB Justin Herbert will play against the Steelers despite an ankle injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is active and will play in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Herbert had been questionable with a right ankle injury sustained in last week’s victory over the Carolina Panthers. He made his way onto the Acrisure Stadium turf about two hours before the kickoff and spent 30 minutes testing the ankle while wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

The ankle got rolled up on in the third quarter against the Panthers. He stayed in to finish off the 26-3 rout but did not practice on Wednesday and was listed as limited on Thursday after doing some light throwing.

The Chargers, 2-0 for the first time since 2012, remained in Charlotte this week with consecutive games in the Eastern time zone. Herbert has done plenty of icing and compression on the ankle while also trying to stay off his feet to limit the swelling and pain.

Easton Stick and Taylor Heinicke are Herbert’s backups. Los Angeles made wide receiver Joshua Palmer, linebacker Junior Colson, cornerback Tarheeb Still, running back Kimani Vidal, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden and defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe inactive.

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson will serve as the emergency third quarterback for a third straight game while recovering from a calf injury. Justin Fields will get the nod instead for Pittsburgh, seeking its first 3-0 start since 2020.

Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson remains out with an ankle. So does veteran guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral injury). Cornerback Darius Rush, safety Terrell Edmunds and tight end MyCole Pruitt are also inactive for the Steelers.

