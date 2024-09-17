Chargers success in running game gives time for inexperienced passing game to get up to speed

During his first four years in the NFL, Justin Herbert had 13 games where he had at least 47 pass attempts.

Times have changed for the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback under Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman.

Behind a prolific running game, Herbert has thrown it only 46 times in the first two games. It has been successful though as Sunday’s 26-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers gave the Chargers their first 2-0 start since 2012.

“I think my job as a quarterback is just to be a point guard, to get them the ball, to get us in the right looks,” said Herbert, who was 14 of 20 for 130 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. “To be able to run the ball like that and give our ball to the playmakers and let them go make the plays. As long as I’m doing that, I’m doing my job.”

The success of the running game has been crucial after wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams moved on during the offseason.

Herbert also missed two weeks of training camp because of an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot, which stalled progress in working with wide receivers Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer and Ladd McConkey. The injury concerns resurfaced again after Herbert had his lower right leg rolled up on during the third quarter.

The running game has more than picked up the slack for a passing game still getting up to speed. Entering Monday, J.K. Dobbins leads the league in rushing — the first time a Chargers running back can say that after two weeks since the merger. He is also the first back in team history to have a pair of 100-yard games to start the season.

Left tackle Rashaun Slater and guard Zion Johnson were first-round selections because of their pass protection skills, but both have proven to also be great run blockers.

Against the Panthers, 30 of the Chargers’ 41 runs were to the left side. Behind Slater and Johnson, the Chargers had 162 yards (5.4 yards per carry). That included Dobbins’ 43-yard touchdown off left end that included a great block by running back Gus Edwards.

“A lot of people are seeing the runs but they’re not seeing the dirty works with the blocks,” said Dobbins, who had 131 yards on 17 carries. “It’s a testament to (center) Bradley Bozeman to get me in the right spot, calling out the calls, communicating. We’re just seeing with the same eyes so it’s good.”

With the Chargers averaging 5.0 yards per carry against the Panthers, Herbert had to throw it only 20 times, his lowest total when he has played all four quarters.

He is taking advantage though of opportunities when they are there. Johnston had his first two-touchdown game in the NFL, including a 5-yard score on a crossing route off play action during the second quarter as the Chargers extended their lead to 13-0.

With teams expected to key in on Dobbins and Edwards, the passing game will have to mature quickly. But with the Chargers gaining confidence, Bozeman is convinced they can win by any means necessary.

“We’ll do whatever the hell we have to do to make sure that things work right. So, if we got to pass it 60 times, run it 60 times, do 60 screens, 60 draws, whatever it has to be, we’ll make it work,” he said.

What’s working

The defense under first-year coordinator Jesse Minter. The Chargers have allowed a league-low 13 points (6.5 per game) and only seven big plays (runs of at least 10 yards and receptions of at least 20). Brandon Staley was hired as head coach after the Los Angeles Rams had the league’s top-ranked unit in 2020, but that didn’t carry over to the Chargers. In Staley’s nearly three seasons with the Bolts, they gave up 24.3 points per game (fifth highest) and gave up an average of 6.5 big plays per game (fifth most).

What needs help

Special teams, which has been a strength the past couple of seasons, remains a work in progress despite coordinator Ryan Ficken being the only member of the previous coaching staff retained by Harbaugh. Opponents are averaging 13.7 yards per punt return, fifth highest in the league.

Stock up

Safety Elijah Molden, who was acquired from Tennessee on Aug. 29, got the start in place of the injured Alohi Gilman and had an interception, a pass defended and six tackles. Molden picked off Bryce Young during the second quarter on a pass down the middle intended for Diontae Johnson.

Stock down

Edwards produced a first down on 207 of 699 carries (28.7%) during his six seasons with Baltimore. In his first two games with the Chargers, he has only two first downs on 29 carries. Edwards also was stopped for no gain on two third-and-short carries (2 yards or fewer).

Injuries

Gilman did not practice last week because of a knee injury with his timeline to return to practice undermined. Linebacker Junior Colson suffered a strained hamstring during the first half and did not return.

Key number

3: Rushes of at least 40 yards by Dobbins, making him the first player since Baltimore’s Jamal Lewis in 2003 to have that many in the first two games.

What’s next

With back-to-back games in the Eastern time zone, the Chargers are staying in Charlotte before traveling to Pittsburgh on Friday for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer