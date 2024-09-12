Cardinals, QB Kyler Murray hope to have more success vs. the Rams in post-Aaron Donald era

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray had a two-word response on social media during the offseason when he found out Aaron Donald was retiring after 10 years of hunting quarterbacks for the Los Angeles Rams.

“ THANK GOD.”

The post from the Arizona Cardinals quarterback was intended for humor and produced lots of laughs on the internet. But underneath the light-hearted response was a bit of truth — Murray has struggled mightily against the Rams during his career and Donald was one of the main reasons why.

“He’s in my eyes the best of all time, so I’m definitely glad that he’s not going to be out there on Sunday for sure,” Murray said.

It remains to be seen if Donald’s absence will change a rivalry that’s become very lopsided in recent seasons.

The Cardinals (0-1) host the Rams (0-1) in a matchup of NFC West rivals on Sunday. Los Angeles has won 13 of the past 15 in the series, and nine straight on the road at State Farm Stadium.

“They’re still obviously well-coached,” Murray said. “They have a lot of great young players up there that play super hard. Like I said, again, (they’re) well-coached, play super hard. Those things are unmatched. Any D-line that plays really hard and tries to get after the quarterback the way they do is just going to be a tough matchup for you.”

The Cardinals and Rams both had a similar Week 1 experience, playing a potential Super Bowl contender tough on the road before eventually losing. Arizona lost to the Buffalo Bills 34-28 while the Rams fell to the Detroit Lions 26-20 in overtime.

Both teams were relatively encouraged by their performance despite the losses. The Rams had a tough time with injuries against the Lions, losing one of their top receivers in Puka Nacua and offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom. All three were put on injured reserve this week.

“I was proud of the way that we responded to some of the circumstances that happened in the game with guys going down and guys having to step up and play,” Rams QB Matthew Stafford said.

Murray was back to his old ways against the Bills, throwing for 162 yards and a touchdown while also running for a team-high 57 yards. The sixth-year player missed big chunks of the 2022 and 2023 seasons because of an ACL tear.

“He’s a nightmare to prepare for and he’s so dangerous because he can beat you in the pocket and then obviously if you lose a rush lane, he’s so explosive,” Rams coach Sean McVay said.

Patchwork line

The Cardinals should do everything possible to take advantage of the Rams’ badly depleted offensive line. Avila and Noteboom both went on injured reserve this week, and starting left tackle Alaric Jackson is still suspended. Right tackle Rob Havenstein will either be out or limited with his leg injury, while right guard Kevin Dotson will have to play on a sprained ankle if he’s cleared. The Rams overcame those injuries while scoring 17 straight points down the stretch at Detroit, but Stafford and his skill-position teammates could struggle without their top blockers.

Marvin’s role

Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had a quiet debut for his NFL career, catching one pass for four yards. He was targeted just three times. The No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State was often double-teamed by Buffalo’s defense. Murray said he still has the “utmost confidence” in Harrison.

For his part, Harrison said he’s got to figure out how to get open despite double teams. Said Harrison: “I’ve got to get open and catch the ball. That’s my job as a receiver. That’s my job description.”

Feel the rush

The Rams immediately felt Donald’s absence on their defensive line in Week 1, particularly when Detroit ran right through them in overtime with seven rushing plays and just one short pass on its winning drive. Los Angeles has years of experience in dealing with Murray, but its strategy must change in the absence of Donald and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Nose tackle Kobie Turner realizes the difficulties they’ll face: “The main thing is hopefully I’m never pursuing (Murray) alone. I’m going to try to chase him, but hopefully I can cut him back to somebody else. When we rush four guys as one, we can really affect the quarterback.”

Replacing Jonah

Cardinals starting right tackle Jonah Williams was put on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 1. It remains to be seen who takes the spot in Williams’ absence, though veteran Kelvin Beachum was the one who took over following the injury. “Anyone that goes into the game we feel good about, but yes, there’s a comfort level with ‘Beach’ being the vet that he is and how many games he’s played,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “But whoever is in there we feel good about getting the job done.”

