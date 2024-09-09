Rams are already besieged by injuries after otherwise encouraging effort in season-opening defeat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four of the Los Angeles Rams’ top six offensive linemen were injured or unavailable before halftime of their season opener in Detroit.

Record-setting receiver Puka Nacua was also sidelined in the first half with a reaggravation of his knee injury.

The fact that Los Angeles still managed to take Detroit to overtime before losing 26-20 is impressive.

The fact that the Rams are horribly banged up after only one game is decidedly not encouraging.

The Rams are winless heading into Week 2 for only the second time in coach Sean McVay’s career after they made just enough mistakes to lose at Ford Field, despite a thrilling second-half rally that included 17 consecutive points down the stretch.

They’re likely to remain short-handed when they travel to Arizona this weekend already hoping to just stay afloat long enough to get healthy again.

“We’re not going to sulk. We’re not going to say, ‘Why is me?’” McVay said Monday. “You’re not going to see any pity from me. There’s not going to be any excuses for me not to move forward the right way, but we’ve gone down that road before, and we’re not doing that again.”

McVay is undoubtedly thinking of the worst season of his NFL career, and also the only losing season of his Rams tenure. Los Angeles was besieged by injuries in 2022 during the worst season by a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history (5-12), but McVay emerged from that experience more determined than before to lead the Rams to long-term success.

The Rams will find it hard if they don’t have their starting offensive line, though.

McVay said left guard Steve Avila is likely to land on injured reserve with a sprained knee ligament, while swing tackle Joe Noteboom will be out for at least a few weeks after spraining his ankle. Right guard Kevin Dotson also sprained his ankle, but played through what McVay hopes isn’t a serious injury.

Los Angeles is without suspended starting left tackle Alaric Jackson for one more week, while right tackle Rob Havenstein was a Week 1 scratch with his persistent ankle injury.

With so many injuries, McVay and Matthew Stafford were seriously limited. They still nearly pulled off an upset in Detroit.

“We didn’t operate off any of what our game plan was,” McVay said. “The guys competed to the best of their ability. There were a lot of moving parts. … I think we competed well, and now it’s about how we move forward.”

What’s working

The offense somehow stayed productive. Stafford put together another sterling effort, passing for 317 yards. Cooper Kupp made a career high-tying 14 receptions, while Tyler Johnson and newcomer Colby Parkinson both came up with several big catches. Kyren Williams even rushed for 50 yards despite McVay’s understandable lack of faith in his offensive line’s ability to run the ball.

What needs help

McVay acknowledged the Rams will need to sign new offensive linemen who might have to play immediately. Practice squad player A.J. Arcuri was forced to play left tackle with Jackson out and Noteboom injured, and Arcuri’s struggles included a holding penalty that took a Rams touchdown off the board. Good defenses will be salivating at the chance to play against Los Angeles’ thin line.

Stock up

Safety John Johnson didn’t rejoin the Rams’ revamped secondary until July, but he proved to be just as indispensable as ever. He made a difficult interception in the fourth quarter, and he came through with a series of impressive tackles. Johnson and newcomer Kam Curl look like an impressive duo at the back of LA’s defense.

Stock down

The Rams’ defensive line got its first taste of life after Aaron Donald, and it was pretty sour. Detroit rushed for 163 yards, and the Rams managed only three tackles for loss — two on sacks by Byron Young and rookie Jared Verse. D-line starters Kobie Turner and Bobby Brown combined for only five tackles.

Injuries

CB Cobie Durant is “day to day” after injuring his toe, McVay said. The Rams already are without starting CB Darious Williams, who is on injured reserve for at least three more games.

Key number

2 — Rams touchdowns in five trips to the red zone. Stafford threw one end zone interception, and Los Angeles twice settled for field goals — including that fourth-quarter drive on which Arcuri’s holding penalty nullified a TD.

Next steps

The Cardinals are a team on the rise, and Los Angeles’ home opener the following week is against powerhouse San Francisco. The Rams haven’t started 0-2 or 0-3 since 2011 in St. Louis, on the way to a 2-14 season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer