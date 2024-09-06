Harbaugh’s road to Chargers, Pierce securing Raiders job began with last year’s rout at Las Vegas View Photo

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh’s road back to the NFL and becoming coach of the Los Angeles Chargers began last Dec. 14.

That was the night the Las Vegas Raiders routed the Chargers 63-21, which ended the tenures of coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco. Both were fired 13 hours after the third-worst loss in franchise history.

The result also went a long way toward Antonio Pierce becoming the Raiders’ permanent coach.

On Sunday, Harbaugh’s first NFL game since 2014 comes against the team where he got his coaching start. Harbaugh was the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach for two seasons (2002-03).

Harbaugh was hired as the 19th coach in Chargers history in late January after he led Michigan to its first national championship since 1997. His drive and attention to detail — which included a 10-minute breakdown of the team photo in a team meeting and a spreadsheet detailing each player’s positioning for Monday’s photo — have created some excitement about the prospects of a team that went 5-12 last season.

“Everybody knows these count now. There’s an extra heightened focus and attention to everything,” Harbaugh said. “You can do everything to prepare, but you really don’t know (going into the opener). I think we’re going to be good. I’m excited to see what happens. We’re jumping out of the plane and hope the parachute opens.”

Harbaugh was considered one of the candidates for the Raiders job before Pierce was promoted after serving as interim coach for nine games last season. Las Vegas won three of its last four, beginning with its rout of the Chargers on a Thursday night, to finish 8-9.

“Ultimate perspective I’m getting — if it’s between me and (Jim) Harbaugh, that’s not a bad thing. AP is standing here, though,” said Pierce, who went 5-4 in the interim role.

Pierce said his approach for Sunday is the same as it was last year. The most significant differences have been building the team throughout the offseason, making changes to the coaching staff and working with Telesco, who was hired as general manager.

“The exact same guy, which is why he’s in that position right now,” wide receiver Davante Adams said when asked if Piece has changed since being the interim coach. “He’s consistent, and a passionate, consistent, fair coach is about all you can ask for in this league.”

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did not play last year at Las Vegas after breaking a finger four days earlier, ending his season. But Herbert and the Chargers haven’t forgotten the team’s embarrassing performance.

“It was one of those games that you watch and you have to learn from. You can’t let it happen again. We don’t even have to talk about it. We know what type of feeling it brings out,” he said.

Minshew appreciates opportunity

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew is known for providing a spark off the bench, but he has yet to prove he can be a long-term starting quarterback.

Las Vegas is giving him that chance.

“I am super grateful,” Minshew said. “A lot has gone into it. A lot of people have helped me. Now I just want to help this team win.”

His first challenge will be facing a Chargers front that includes pass rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

Minshew emphasized the importance of making sure the correct adjustments were made to limit the pressure from those players.

“But that’s more on the coaches,” Minshew said. “They’ll do that. I have a ton of confidence in our guys. Feel great about everybody around me, so I’ll take us against anybody.”

The great unknown

Herbert goes into his fifth season with his third coach and fourth offensive coordinator. He also has a new running back group — featuring former Ravens Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins — and wide receivers lacking in star power.

Herbert is trying build camaraderie with the offense after missing half of August with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot.

“It’s full speed regardless of the situation,” said Herbert, who is 4-3 in his career against the Raiders. “The great thing is meeting with the receivers about what we see and communicate.”

Overcoming self-doubt

Jakorian Bennett again heads into the season as a starting cornerback for Las Vegas.

This time, he doesn’t intend to let go of the position.

Bennett, drafted last year in the fourth round out of Maryland, started his first four games as a rookie before being sent to the bench for the rest of the season. He acknowledged a lack of confidence set in.

“Banged up and not able to anticipate things the way I want to for sure played a part,” Bennett said. “But no excuses. I’m going to build from it and go out there and just be me.”

Welcome to the NFL, rookie

Chargers right tackle Joe Alt gets a significant test in his first NFL game. Alt, the fifth overall pick in April’s draft, will be matched up against Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

Alt allowed only one pressure on 30 pass-blocking snaps in two preseason games. Crosby generated 13 pressures in 91 pass-rushing snaps and two sacks in two games against the Chargers last season.

“I don’t think he’s going to blink at anything,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said about Alt. “He’s the kind of guy if something happens he’ll talk through it and reason it out and figure out a solution. Those are the guys that continue to ascend.”

___

AP Sports Writer Mark Anderson in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer