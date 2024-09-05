Harbaugh’s Chargers host Pierce’s Raiders as AFC West rivals start new eras View Photo

Las Vegas (8-9) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM NFL odds: Chargers by 3.

Series record: Raiders lead 68-58-2.

Last meeting: Raiders beat Chargers 63-21 on Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Raiders offense: overall (27), rush (30), pass (23), scoring (23).

Raiders defense: overall (15), rush (21), pass (12), scoring (9).

Chargers offense: overall (18), rush (25), pass (13), scoring (21).

Chargers defense: overall (28), rush (17), pass (30), scoring (24).

Turnover differential: Raiders minus-2; Chargers even.

Raiders player to watch

QB Gardner Minshew beat out Aidan O’Connell for the starting job, but that competition isn’t necessarily over. O’Connell became the starter at midseason last year and retained the position. Minshew has some outstanding playmakers such as Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. It’s a matter of whether he can get the ball into their hands effectively enough.

Chargers player to watch

Right tackle Joe Alt makes his NFL debut after being drafted No. 5 overall out of Notre Dame, where he was a two-time All-American. At 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, Alt has both the physical traits and technical aptitude to give the Chargers an elite pair of tackles opposite Rashawn Slater. That bodes well for future success given new head coach Jim Harbaugh’s track record of turning programs around by building up in the trenches.

Key matchup

Raiders offensive line vs. Chargers edge rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. The Chargers brutalized O’Connell in a Week 4 win last season, sacking him seven times. Mack had a franchise-record six sacks, one shy of the NFL single-game record of seven set by Derrick Thomas of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1990. If the Raiders cannot establish a running game and keep Minshew out of obvious passing situations, the new Las Vegas starter might get a taste of what his teammate went through.

Key injuries

Raiders left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson missed most of training camp with an undisclosed injury. He was expected to contend for the starting job, but he’ll likely begin the season on the bench depending on the progress he makes in his return to action. … Chargers QB Justin Herbert declared himself “full speed” after missing time in camp because of a plantar fascia injury. But one of his projected starters in a reconfigured receiving group, DJ Chark, is dealing with a hip injury and did not practice Wednesday.

Series notes

The Chargers are 3-1 against the Raiders since moving into SoFi Stadium and have won the past three home games. … The visiting team has lost six straight games in the series since the Chargers beat the Raiders 30-27 in overtime in Las Vegas on Dec. 17, 2020. … The Chargers are 5-2 at home against the Raiders since moving north from San Diego in 2017.

Stats and stuff

Las Vegas scored a franchise-record 63 points in the most recent meeting, and coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco were fired the following day. Telesco, who held that position for 11 seasons with the Chargers, now is the Raiders GM. … The Raiders allowed 16 points per game after Pierce became the coach last season, best in the NFL. … DE Maxx Crosby is 1 1/2 sacks from moving into fourth in team history, passing Bill Pickel’s total of 53. … CB Nate Hobbs needs just one tackle to reach 230 for his career. … RB Zamir White rushed for 397 yards over his four starts to end last season. Only Bo Jackson in team history with 442 yards rushed for more in his first four starts. … Adams is five touchdown catches from becoming the 11th player in NFL history with 100, which would tie Steve Largent and Tim Brown. … Harbaugh takes over the Chargers with a strong pedigree of winning, including a 44-19-1 record in four seasons leading the San Francisco 49ers. He also guided his alma mater Michigan to the national championship last season. … Herbert has plenty of statistical accomplishments through his first four seasons. He has thrown for 17,223 yards in that span, most in league history through four seasons and ahead of the likes of Peyton Manning and Dan Marino. … The Chargers have averaged better than 4 yards per carry once in the past five seasons (4.34 yards per carry in 2021). They produced 3.81 yards per carry last season, which ranked 27th. … K Cameron Dicker made 31 of 33 field goals last season (93.9%), including seven of nine attempts from 50 yards or longer. … The Chargers have 23 new players on their roster, including eight rookies. … S Derwin James Jr. is three tackles away from reaching 500 in his career. If James does it Sunday, his 67 career games to hit the mark would be the fewest needed by a defensive back since 2000.

Fantasy tip

Chargers WR Joshua Palmer could be an interesting flier as the pass catcher Herbert has the most familiarity with. Palmer had four 100-yard games over the past two seasons, and his style of play should mesh with the play action chances a run-heavy offense can create.

By The Associated Press