Saints' Rattler shines, but Wilis late heroics leads Titans to a 30-27 preseason win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints rookie Spencer Rattler threw a touchdown pass and led four scoring drives to make his case for New Orleans’ back-up quarterback job behind veteran Derek Carr in a 30-27 preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Titans reserve quarterback Malik Willis connected with Bryce Oliver on two fourth-quarter touchdowns passes — the second on fourth-and-1 from the New Orleans 5-yard line with 1:25 left, to rally the Titans (3-0).

Saints receiver Samson Nacua — brother of Rams receiver Puca Nacua — made the game’s most memorable play. He returned a missed field goal 106 yards before being forced out of bounds at the Tennessee 3-yard line by Netherlands native Thomas Odukoya as time expired in the first half.

Although the riveting return produced no points, it could improve Nacua’s chances of sticking around past Tuesday, the deadline for teams to trim rosters from 90 players down to the regular season maximum of 53.

Tennessee opened scoring with its first-team offense facing Saints’ second-stringers. Will Levis completed 22-yard passes to tight end Nick Vannett and receiver Tyler Boyd before Tony Pollard made it 7-0 with his 1-yard run.

Levis had a 33-yard completion to Calvin Ridley on the second series to set up Nick Folk’s 39-yard field goal. The Saints (1-2) played few starters after that other than offensive tackles Taliese Fuaga and Trevor Penning.

Rattler, who was 7 of 13 for 105 yards, hit Equanimeous St. Brown for a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter to get the Saints going. The scoring play capped a 70-yard drive on Rattler’s first series after he came in for fellow reserve QB Jake Haener.

A fifth-round pick out of South Carolina, Rattler also led New Orleans 34 yards inside the final two minutes of the first half to set up Blake Grupe’s 54-yard field goal.

Haener, a second-year pro who competing for the backup job, faced Titans defensive starters to open the game. When he returned in the third quarter, he led the Saints to a field goal, but later was sacked and stripped on a play that resulted in a drive-stalling 20-yard loss.

Haener also played the Saints’ final offensive series, which stalled as time ran out.

Moment of silence

The Saints requested a moment of silence in honor of longtime sportscaster Ed Daniels, who died at age 67 from the effects of a heart attack he had while in California to cover the club’s training camp. Daniels was a New Orleans native who’d worked for ABC affiliate WGNO since 1992.

Rare sighting

Titans injury-riddled cornerback Caleb Farley, a 2021 first-round draft choice, played for the first time since the middle of the 2022 season. He was credited with an assisted tackle.

Injuries

Titans: S Elijah Molden briefly received treatment on the field after a second-quarter tackle before walking to the sideline on his own. He was evaluated for concussion symptoms. … LB Chance Campbell went to locker room with a knee injury.

Saints: CB Rezjohn Wright went to the locker room in the first quarter with an apparent left leg injury.

Up next

Titans: Open the regular season at Chicago on Sept. 8.

Saints: Host Carolina on Sept. 8.

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer