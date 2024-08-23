Rams starting LT Alaric Jackson suspended 2 games for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The NFL announced the suspension Friday, giving no further details.

Jackson started 15 games and a playoff game at left tackle last season for the Rams. He has been Los Angeles’ starting left tackle for most of the past two seasons since Andrew Whitworth’s retirement, although he missed half of the 2022 season with blood clots in his leg.

Jackson returned to the Rams on a one-year contract this season after signing his restricted free agent tender for $4.89 million.

Joe Noteboom seems most likely to take Jackson’s place during his suspension. The former starter got a three-year, $40 million extension to return to the Rams in 2022, but Noteboom was beaten out for the starting job at left tackle by Jackson.

Jackson will miss the Rams’ season-opening games at Detroit and Arizona. He will be eligible to return for the home opener in Week 3 against San Francisco.

The Rams also will be without backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for their first two games. Garoppolo is suspended for what he said was a mistake in his filing for a therapeutic use exemption for an unspecified substance last season with Las Vegas.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL