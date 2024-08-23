Bears’ Coleman released from hospital ‘in good spirits’ after scary injury, Chicago coach says View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Bears cornerback Douglas Coleman III was released from a Kansas City hospital and returned to Chicago on Friday after he was injured while making a tackle during a preseason game against the Chiefs.

“He was walking around,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus told Chicago radio station WSCR “670 The Score.” “I did talk to him. He’s in good spirits.”

Coleman was immobilized on a stretcher and taken from Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance on Thursday night after tackling the Chiefs’ Cornell Powell on the first play of the second half.

The 26-year-old Coleman had his head up as he came darting in to make the tackle near the Chiefs sideline, but his neck bent awkwardly to the side and the former CFL standout went down on impact. Coleman lay motionless as trainers from both teams rushed onto the field to check on him, and they were soon joined by doctors as a medical cart also drove onto the field.

Coleman moved his extremities as the medical staff removed his facemask and strapped him to a backboard. He was then loaded onto the cart and driven up the tunnel in the corner of the stadium.

The Bears went on to win their preseason finale, 34-21.

