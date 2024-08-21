Rookie Bo Nix wins Broncos’ starting QB job over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson View Photo

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver’s unconventional quarterback competition concluded Wednesday with one final plot twist when Broncos coach Sean Payton walked up to his QBs during warmups and informed them rookie Bo Nix had won the starting job.

“He smiled,” Payton said of the 12th overall pick out of Oregon and sixth QB selected in the 2024 NFL draft. “We were getting ready to practice, and that was it. You know, we didn’t have cake and candles or anything like that.”

Payton didn’t even share the news with the rest of his team when he gathered everyone after practice.

“I haven’t told the rest of the team yet,” Payton said. “Because I’m not going to spend meetings with the rest of the team on every one of these other positions.”

Besides, he said, “they’ve kind of seen this coming.”

Nix, who started an NCAA QB-record 61 times at Oregon and Auburn, has led the Broncos to scores on six of the seven drives he’s directed in the preseason and he’s been statistically one of the league’s best passers this month.

Payton said one of his resolutions for this year was having a better relationship with the local media, so he made sure not to leak the news of his decision to anyone in the national media.

But he did inform about 50 local military members participating at “USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp” of his choice before taking the podium, saying he was in a hurry because he had to go announce Nix as his starter.

Payton wouldn’t discuss his plans at QB for Sunday’s exhibition finale against Arizona but chances are the two veterans he beat out will share that workload.

Nix isn’t a flashy sort, so he didn’t mind the manner in which he was informed he’d be the first rookie to start at quarterback for the Broncos since Hall of Famer John Elway in 1983.

“Yeah, he walked up and said he’s going to tell you guys (in the media) this afternoon. (So) let’s have a good practice,” Nix recounted.

And Nix did just that.

“We all attacked every day like we were the starter,” Nix said. “So, if you with that mindset, when they tell you (you’re the starter) it shouldn’t change much because you’ve been practicing that way and that’s your daily habit.”

Nix thanked the two veterans he beat out: Zach Wilson, the 2021 second overall draft pick by the Jets, and Jarrett Stidham, who was at once a career backup and Denver’s incumbent by virtue of his two starts at the end of last season when Payton benched Russell Wilson.

In his second year in Payton’s system, Stidham got off to a quick start in the QB competition in July and Zach Wilson showed by far the best arm strength of the three. But Nix caught on — and caught up — quickly and he shined against the Colts and Packers in exhibition games and against Green Bay in a joint practice last week.

Nix has completed 77% of his passes for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns with no interceptions and a 116.7 passer rating in the preseason.

Payton said he was impressed by Nix’s quick processor and his ability to navigate a “dirty pocket” when the pass rush closes in, both attributes that will make him the 14th different player to start at the position since Hall of Famer Peyton Manning retired in 2016 shortly after Denver beat Carolina in Super Bowl 50.

“You saw in every game he played (at Oregon) a dirty picket, a quick plant step, ball out accurately. And for some guys that’s hard to do, they need a full stride and a clean pocket,” Payton said. “He became a tough sack because the ball is out. Now, you have to go be able to process very quickly, too. You saw that on film.”

The Broncos have yet to return to the playoffs since winning the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy in Manning’s farewell game. They hope their QB carousel has finally stopped spinning.

Trevor Siemian (13-11) is the only full-time starter to have a winning record in the past eight years.

Also passing through Denver’s QB turnstile were Paxton Lynch (1-3), Brock Osweiler (0-4), Case Keenum (6-10), Joe Flacco (2-6), Brandon Allen (1-2), Jeff Driskel (0-1), Brett Rypien (2-1), Drew Lock (8-13), Teddy Bridgewater (7-7), Russell Wilson (11-19), and Stidham (1-1).

Also, running back Phillip Lindsay got the start in the wildcat in 2020 when all of Denver’s QBs were suspended a game for violating the league’s pandemic protocols.

