Rams QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with hamstring tightness

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay thinks quarterback Matthew Stafford should be ready to play in the team’s season opener at Detroit.

Stafford departed a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday because of hamstring tightness. It’s unclear how much he will be able to practice this week, but McVay has no concerns about Stafford’s availability for the Sept. 8 opener against the Lions.

“If we miss a couple days this week, if that’s the approach we take on the safer side, he’ll still have 2 1/2 weeks of preparation for Detroit,” McVay said Sunday in a video call.

The Rams are set to practice on Monday and Tuesday at California Lutheran University before traveling to Houston for a joint workout with the Texans on Thursday. The Rams visit the Texans for their preseason finale on Saturday.

Stafford, 36, threw for 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 15 games last season to help the Rams return to the playoffs after missing out in 2022.

