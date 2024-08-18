Las Vegas’ starting quarterback situation remains uncertain as Raiders fall 27-12 to Cowboys View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The competition for the Raiders’ starting quarterback job remained murky after both Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew were outplayed Saturday night by Trey Lance, a third-stringer who threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 27-12 preseason victory over Las Vegas.

Lance, a former No. 3 overall draft pick who is trying to remain on the Cowboys’ roster, completed 15 of 23 passes for 151 yards. He played the final three quarters for Dallas (1-1). With starter Dak Prescott watching from the sideline, Cooper Rush played the first quarter and completed 1 of 3 passes for 6 yards.

Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey ended the first half with a 66-yard field goal to give the Cowboys a 13-6 halftime lead. That kick would have tied Justin Tucker’s NFL record if the game had been played in the regular season.

O’Connell looked ready to make a case to be the starter for the Raiders (0-2), but a 69-yard interception returned for a touchdown by cornerback Kemon Hall on the first play of the fourth quarter undid his earlier work. He finished 14 of 20 for 96 yards with a touchdown and the interception.

Minshew, O’Connell’s competition for the job, started for the Raiders and had the full array of offensive talent, except for wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Brock Bowers. Minshew played a drive into the second quarter, missing several open targets while completing 10 of 21 passes for 95 yards. The Raiders scored just a field goal in his four drives.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said he wanted to name a starter after the game against the Cowboys, but neither O’Connell nor Minshew clearly separated himself this offseason.

That didn’t change against the Cowboys.

On the other side, Lance also led two second-quarter drives for 10 points against six Raiders defensive starters. His 20-yard scramble set up Aubrey’s long field goal to close the first half.

Lance ended any doubt in the fourth quarter. His 2-yard touchdown run with 2:06 left put the Cowboys ahead by 15 points.

INJURIES

Cowboys DT Mazi Smith did not travel with the team after experiencing an allergic reaction at training camp in Oxnard, California.

UP NEXT

Cowboys: Host the Chargers next Saturday.

Raiders: Host the 49ers on Friday night.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer