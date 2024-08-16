Dallas Cowboys rookie Tyler Guyton looking to get up to speed at left tackle

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — There’s no doubt Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton has the attributes to be a great player.

The first-round NFL draft pick is a physical marvel. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Guyton has the mentality to anchor an offensive line. And with his main competition at left tackle sidelined by injury, Guyton has the opportunity to be an opening day starter.

The question is how quickly Guyton can put everything together.

“I feel like when you think about it too much, it usually messes you up, so I’m just gonna go do the best I can and put my best foot forward,” Guyton said.

While there was always a likelihood Guyton would be on the field for the first snap at Cleveland on Sept. 8, a serious toe injury Chuma Edoga sustained in the preseason opener at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday resulted in a major increase in first-team reps in practice this week for Guyton.

Those sessions, including a joint workout with the Rams on Wednesday, showed why Guyton was drafted No. 29 overall and still needs refinement.

Guyton committed a holding penalty on Rams first-round pick Jared Verse after failing to get his hands on the edge rusher on an inside move during a live team period. But Guyton responded in individual drills, swiftly negating Verse’s spin move with quick footwork before pancaking him.

“I mean, his ability to kick and slide and redirect is impressive,” Schottenheimer said of the 6-foot-7, 322-pound Guyton. “He’s an amazing athlete. There’s some things we need to clean up with his hands and his punch and things like that.”

On Thursday, some of those issues were evident against Cowboys teammate Micah Parsons, an elite pass rusher. What matters more to Guyton is getting as many quality looks as possible after he took up football in his senior year of high school and played 29 games in four seasons at TCU and Oklahoma.

“Once again, iron sharpens iron, so I’m going against the best of the best,” Guyton said. “You win some, you lose some, but we’re getting better with each and every play.”

Even with that limited experience, Schottenheimer was impressed with the determination Guyton brought to his first preseason game.

“Practice, he’s out there, he’s working with a purpose,” Schottenheimer said. “But on game day, like, he looked different on Sunday. He was out there with a mean streak and he played that way, he finished strong.”

With just over three weeks until the start of the regular season, Guyton said he is focused on improving everything.

“Specifically, I would say my hand placement, consistency in my pass sets,” Guyton said.

Schottenheimer sees the mindset and work ethic in Guyton for him to thrive, even as a rookie in a high-profile position.

“He just needs to get a ton of reps, and that’s all part of the position,” Schottenheimer said. “Being on an island, there’s a big scope on you ’cause you’re a left tackle and people know where you are, but I think he’s got tremendous upside because of the way he’s wired.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press