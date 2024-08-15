Dak Prescott says ‘good conversations’ are happening with the Cowboys about a new contract

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Thursday he remains hopeful he will be able to work out a contract extension.

“Good conversations are going on, I will say that,” said Prescott, who’s entering the final season of a $160 million, four-year contract.

“Call it negotiations, whatever, conversations,” he added. “A lot of good things are going on there, so a lot of confidence. Once again, as I’ve said any time I feel like I’ve talked about it, I’ve got confidence in my guys, these guys getting something done.”

When asked how aware of those proceedings he is, Prescott joked, “depends on how good it (the offer) is.”

Prescott, 31, has been at ease discussing his own contract situation during training camp. He has repeatedly stressed his desire to remain with the Cowboys, where Prescott has played his entire eight-year career, but understands the business component could result in him being elsewhere next season.

Prescott had 4,516 yards passing and 36 touchdowns with nine interceptions last season, the third time he has thrown for at least 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career.

The Cowboys are dealing with two prominent contract situations: Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is holding out of training camp while seeking a new deal. Prescott and Lamb have combined for 30 touchdowns over the past three seasons.

___ AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press