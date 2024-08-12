Stetson Bennett shakes off 4 INTs, throws winning TD in final seconds as Rams edge Cowboys, 13-12 View Photo

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For 57 minutes on Sunday afternoon, Stetson Bennett very much looked like a quarterback who had not seen the field in nearly a year.

In the last 3 minutes, though, Bennett led the Los Angeles Rams on a game-winning drive that might have brought back memories of him leading the University of Georgia to two consecutive national titles.

Bennett rebounded from a four-interception afternoon and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Miller Forristall with 4 seconds remaining as the Rams rallied for a 13-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason opener for both teams.

“That was probably the weirdest game that I’ve been a part of,” said Bennett, who was 24 of 38 for 224 yards. “But I told myself today we’re gonna roll with the punches. My goal was to not make any mental errors. It was basically to run the offense correctly.

“There were some lapses, obviously, but in the end it was get the ball in the end zone or you lose, and I think everybody fought to do it.”

Bennett was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round last year. He was not with the team during the regular season as he addressed his mental health.

Bennett was 8 of 9 for 61 yards — including his sidearm throw to Forristall on fourth-and-goal from the Dallas 6-yard line — on the game-winning 13-play, 70-yard drive. Forristall had all three of his receptions for 31 yards on the final possession.

Los Angeles’ day looked to be over when it appeared Bennett threw his fifth pick on the last play before the two-minute warning, but it was negated when Dallas was called for holding.

“Obviously, want to be able to minimize the turnovers, but didn’t really surprise me,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “We were talking on the headset as coaches. It’s like, you know what? He’s the type of guy that’s probably gonna go lead us on a game-winning touchdown drive, and Stetson did a great job.”

McVay singled out the performance of wide receiver Jordan Whittington, who had six receptions for 74 yards, and rookie Joshua Karty had a pair of field goals for the Rams.

Trey Lance passed for 188 yards in his first game for the Cowboys, who got four field goals from Brandon Aubrey.

Lance was the third overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 draft and appeared in eight games, including four starts, during his first two seasons. He was traded to the Cowboys last season on Aug. 26 for a fourth-round pick but was inactive for every game.

“I think I learned a ton from it. I played with a bunch of different guys. It was good to feel the energy in the huddle,” said Lance, who came in beginning with the second series and completed 25 of 41 passes. “I left some plays out there for sure across the board from the first quarter to the fourth. Anytime we get the ball four extra possessions and don’t score a touchdown, that’s not a good feeling.”

Aubrey gave the Cowboys a 9-6 lead with 6:08 remaining in the game. After Brock Mogensen picked off a Bennett pass and returned it to the Rams 23-yard line on the ensuing drive, Aubrey kicked a 52-yarder to extend the advantage to six points, 12-6, with 2:52 to play.

The Rams got the opening kickoff and went 61 yards in 12 plays before Karty split the uprights from 28 yards. Whittington had the key play on the drive with a 34-yard reception. On second-and-11 from the Rams 41, Whittington caught it at the 35, shook off an attempted tackle by Dallas cornerback Eric Scott and got to the 11-yard line before being tackled by Damone Clark.

Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a field goal on his only drive. His 43-yard completion down the left sideline to Jalen Brooks put Dallas in the red zone at the Rams’ 15-yard line. The drive stalled at the LA 12 before Aubrey kicked his first field goal from 30 yards to tie it at 3-all.

The teams again traded field goals during the second quarter. Karty’s kick from 39 yards with 9:13 remaining capped off a Rams’ 14-play, 76-yard possession. Dallas answered with a 12-play, 52-yard drive that resulted in Aubrey’s 36-yard field goal with 4:51 left in the first half.

“In some ways we looked like we played our first game, but in other ways I’m really pleased with the takeaways and taking care of the football. There’s a lot to go off of,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said.

INJURIES

Cowboys: OG Chuma Edoga suffered a foot injury during the first quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Rams: DT Larrell Murchison had an arm injury in the second half and did not return.

UP NEXT

Cowboys: At Las Vegas on Saturday.

Rams: At Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer