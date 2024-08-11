Jaguars sign veteran safety Tashaun Gipson despite a 6-game suspension to start the regular season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract Sunday, reuniting him with the franchise despite a six-game suspension to start the regular season.

Gipson played three seasons for Jacksonville (2016-18) and was a starter on the 2017 team that advanced to the AFC title game. The Jaguars blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter against Tom Brady and New England.

Gipson will join the team for practice beginning Monday and could end up serving as an experienced backup — essentially a midseason insurance policy — once his suspension ends in late October.

Gipson would be eligible to play for Jacksonville beginning in Week 7 against New England in London. He was suspended in early July for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Gipson, who turned 34 last week, started 16 games for San Francisco last season. He has made 165 starts in 173 career regular-season games with Cleveland (2012-15), Jacksonville, Houston (2019), Chicago (2020-21) and the 49ers (2022-23). He has 33 career interceptions and made the Pro Bowl with the Browns in 2014.

The Jaguars are playing without veteran safety Andrew Wingard because of a knee injury that could sideline him several months.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl