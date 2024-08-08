Titans’ 2021 top draft pick Caleb Farley will miss several weeks with hamstring injury View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Brian Callahan said Thursday that Titans cornerback Caleb Farley will miss several weeks with a hamstring injury.

The No. 22 pick overall in the 2021 draft left practices during the weekend early after feeling tightness in his hamstring. Farley left Wednesday’s practice after one-on-one drills and wasn’t on the practice field Thursday.

It’s the latest setback for the cornerback who has played in just 12 games with two starts in three seasons with the Titans.

Farley tore an ACL his rookie season after sitting out the 2020 college season at Virginia Tech during the pandemic. He missed all of the 2023 season following back surgery, the third on his back dating to his college days.

His father was killed last August in a gas explosion at Farley’s North Carolina home.

The Titans open the preseason Saturday night hosting San Francisco, and Callahan will make his coaching debut with a handful of players injured. Callahan said a majority of starters will play Saturday night but not two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and outside linebacker Harold Landry.

