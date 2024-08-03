Rob Havenstein week to week with ankle injury, becoming third Rams O-lineman hurt in camp

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein is week to week because of an ankle injury.

Havenstein was hurt in practice on Thursday, the Rams’ third projected starter on the offensive line to sustain an injury in training camp.

Coach Sean McVay said the injury to Havenstein is not season ending but did not clarify how long he might be sidelined.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson is out because of an ankle injury, and left guard Jonah Jackson sustained a shoulder injury on Tuesday. Both injuries are also considered week to week.

Havenstein, 32, is the last holdover from the Rams’ move to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016. A second-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2015, he has started 130 games in a nine-year career, playing in 14 games last season.

