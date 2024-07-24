Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane opens camp questioning Josh Allen’s latest anonymous critic View Photo

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — After watching Josh Allen pick apart the Bills’ defense in red-zone drills to open training camp on Wednesday, general manager Brandon Beane had a few things to say regarding the quarterback’s latest — and anonymous — naysayer.

“There’s idiots everywhere,” Beane said.

He was responding to a recent quote from a person ESPN cited as an anonymous NFL executive, who referred to Allen as “one of the more overrated players in the NFL.”

Beane called the comment ignorant and rallied to the defense of Buffalo’s franchise player, who in six years has rewritten many of the franchise’s single-season passing and scoring records while leading the four-time AFC East champions to five straight playoff appearances.

“I don’t get it. If I was going to use rated, I would say underrated before I would say overrated,” he said. “I’m biased, but I’m tired of hearing it.”

As to whether the comment might fuel Allen’s competitive nature, Beane said the quarterback is self-motivated.

“He’s got a natural chip, and I don’t think what this person said would change that,” he said. “I think he’s coming in this year with a chip. He wants a title. Every year that we don’t win it, it’s digging a deeper chip, and I think that’s what motivates him.”

Allen should be the least of Beane and the Bills’ concerns. Though he threw a career-high 18 interceptions last season, the dual-threat player had 15 rushing touchdowns and 29 passing, and he led the NFL with a combined 4,830 yards passing and rushing, while finishing 11th in completion percentage at 66.5%.

The bigger question facing the Bills is how they expect to remain competitive following a salary cap-forced overhaul that led to Buffalo trading its top receiving threat, Stefon Diggs, to Houston. The cuts went deeper with Buffalo releasing center Mitch Morse, safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White, while losing sack leader Leonard Floyd and No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis to free agency.

The Bills opened training camp with 43 newcomers, and just 11 players left from the 2020 squad that won Buffalo’s first division title since 1995.

Allen’s expectations haven’t dipped, with the quarterback referencing his objective to win a Super Bowl. And he looks forward to breaking in a new group of receivers that features Khalil Shakir as the lone returning player — outside of tight ends — to have caught a pass from Allen.

“It’s learning on the fly, but making sure that we’re adapting as we go,” he said.

The offense was humming on Wednesday, with Allen completing several touchdown passes, including a leaping grab by tight end Dalton Kincaid just inside the end zone.

Coach Sean McDermott expressed confidence in his retooled receivers group, which includes veteran free-agent additions Curtis Samuel, Chase Claypool, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mack Hollins, and rookie draft pick Keon Coleman.

“It’s kind of like you open the drawer to your silverware at home and you’re like, ‘OK, tell me what this does?’” McDermott said of getting to know each player’s strengths.

“We don’t really know what we have, but we know what we have. And it’s interesting to see they’re a very diverse group,” he added. “I know a lot of people talk about we don’t have a true No. 1 and this and that. But I think these guys will rise to the occasion.”

On defense, the Bills are breaking in a new safety tandem to replace Poyer and Micah Hyde, who is unsigned and considering retirement. Starting linebacker Matt Milano opened camp cleared to practice after missing the final 13 weeks of last season with a broken right leg.

Edge rusher Von Miller is hoping for a bounceback season. The 35-year-old, who leads active players with 123 1/2 sacks, failed to register one in 12 games last season while coming back from right knee surgery.

“I’m excited for Von. Coming off an ACL, as long as I’ve been around this game, is not easy,” McDermott said. “It’s usually in that second season where athletes are able to recapture their form. And that’s going to be a challenge. But that’s what Von’s here to do.”

The Bills also face a leadership void. They must replace six of eight captains from last season, which places an emphasis on younger players such as Shakir and linebacker Terrell Bernard.

Beane understands the challenges while remaining upbeat about the team’s potential.

“There have been some years where they’ve said we’re the favorites or we’re supposed to win. That doesn’t mean anything. Every team is new,” Beane said. “This is a new team that will have to define itself. Whether people predict us to be 6-11 or 11-6, it really won’t matter. Once games start, that’s what you guys are going to be writing and reporting about.”

