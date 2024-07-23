Rams rework Matthew Stafford’s contract to avoid holdout, but no extension for QB

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have come to a resolution with quarterback Matthew Stafford to avoid a potential holdout during training camp, which starts Wednesday at Loyola Marymount University.

Coach Sean McVay said the agreement does not include a contract extension for Stafford, who is entering the second season of a four-year, $160 million deal he signed in March 2022 shortly after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl championship.

Instead of a new deal, the Rams and the 36-year-old Stafford reworked his existing contract. Details of the modification were not immediately available. Stafford had previously been scheduled to make $31 million this season with a cap hit of $49.5 million.

“Ultimately, it was all geared towards finding a solution that really suits our team but also accommodates some of the things that represent Matthew’s worth for us,” McVay said. “And we feel like we were able to do that. That was always the goal in mind.”

NFL Network reported in April that Stafford was seeking additional guaranteed money as his contract did not include any following the upcoming 2024 season.

Stafford participated in offseason workouts after making the request, but it was unclear if the 15-year NFL veteran would continue to do so in training camp without financial certainties.

McVay declined to say if he was worried Stafford would hold out.

“I’m just grateful that, hey, here we are and we’re focused on our football team,” McVay said. “And I know he’s excited about it. He loves football. His teammates love him, they feel really confident in his ability to lead, and I think we are unanimous in that feeling.”

McVay’s pre-camp news conference was delayed nearly three hours as he and Rams management worked to finalize the adjustment with Stafford and player agent Jimmy Sexton.

McVay and Stafford met in person Tuesday, which helped resolve the situation.

“That’s ultimately where we were able to come to that conclusion is being able to sit down with each other, look each other in the eye, get that figured out,” McVay said. “And that’s why we’re here right now.”

Stafford threw for 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns against 11 interceptions last season, helping the Rams reach the playoffs despite significant roster turnover to navigate salary cap concerns. He had 367 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-23 NFC wild card loss at the Detroit Lions, where Stafford played the first 12 years of his career.

Prior to McVay announcing the settlement, Stafford’s teammates expressed optimism there would be a satisfactory outcome for all parties.

For offensive lineman Steve Avila, a holdout by Stafford would have been significant. Avila is moving to center this season after starting every game at left guard as a rookie. Despite having played center during his standout college career at TCU, time working with Stafford in camp will be necessary to help make the position switch as smooth as possible.

“I know that they’ll get that situated,” Avila said. “I know that Matthew’s very, very, very valuable to us.”

