The Giants will be making their ‘Hard Knocks’ debut on a new series focusing on the offseason

By AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Giants are appearing on a new version of “Hard Knocks.”

The Giants, HBO, NFL Films, Skydance Sports announced Wednesday the team will be the focus of a five-part series that follows general manager Joe Schoen and members of the team’s front office through the offseason. It will cover a period from January to July, featuring their work in the NFL combine, free agency, the draft and minicamps.

The show had focused on specific teams during summer training camps and the regular season. The Giants, who are celebrating their 100th season, had never appeared previously.

The series will debut on July 2 and run through the 30th.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

