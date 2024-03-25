Sam Reinhart scores twice to reach 50 goals, leading Panthers past Flyers 4-1 View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored two goals to reach 50 on the season, Brandon Montour added three assists and the Florida Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers, who tied Boston with 97 points atop the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division. Florida will host the Bruins on Tuesday night.

Bobby Brink scored for the Flyers.

Both teams were playing the second games of a back-to-back and used their backup goalies. Philadelphia defeated Boston 3-2 on Saturday while the Panthers lost 4-3 in a shootout at the Rangers. Anthony Stolarz made 32 saves for the Panthers while Philadelphia’s Felix Sandstrom allowed three goals on 14 shots.

The Flyers are playing without starting goalie Carter Hart, who took a leave of absence from the team in January.

Court documents show that Hart is one of five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team who has been charged with sexual assault in connection to an incident alleged to have happened on June 19, 2018, in London, Ontario. Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton also are facing charges.

Samuel Ersson has played well in Hart’s place but was not available after making 18 saves against the Bruins on Saturday.

The Panthers, who entered leading the East and third in the NHL with a plus-55 goal differential, scored the lone goals in the first and second periods to take a 2-0 lead into the third.

Reinhart put Florida on the board with his first of the day 10:34 into the first, breaking free in the slot and shooting a wrister off Sandstrom and into the net. He reached his milestone tally with 1:12 remaining into an empty net. Reinhart entered third in the NHL in goals, trailing Toronto’s Auston Matthews by 10. He also had an assist.

The Panthers went in front 2-0 just 55 seconds into the second with a power-play tally when Tarasenko beat Sandstrom from the circle.

Stolarz stood tall in the second when Philadelphia made a strong push to get on the board. The Panthers goalie also got some good fortune, as Philadelphia center Sean Couturier beat him with a backhander that went off the crossbar.

It was Couturier’s second straight game back in the lineup after Philadelphia’s captain was a healthy scratch by coach John Tortorella for two consecutive outings.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host Bruins on Tuesday night.

Flyers: At Rangers on Tuesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press