The 49ers agree to deal with backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs, agent says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a deal with quarterback Joshua Dobbs to give the team another option at backup behind Brock Purdy.

Dobbs’ agent Mike McCartney confirmed that Dobbs will join the 49ers, filling the spot vacated when Sam Darnold signed with Minnesota last week.

San Francisco previously had re-signed third-string quarterback Brandon Allen, giving the team two veteran options behind Purdy.

Dobbs had a well-traveled 2023 season that started when he signed in the offseason to be a backup in Cleveland.

He was traded to Arizona in training camp and started the first eight games of the season as Kyler Murray recovered from knee surgery.

When Murray came back, Dobbs was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings, who needed a quarterback after Kirk Cousins went down with a season-ending Achilles injury.

Dobbs came off the bench to lead a comeback win over Atlanta just five days after joining the Vikings and started four more games in Minnesota.

Dobbs made 12 starts and appeared in 13 games in all last season, completing 62.2% of his passes for 2,464 yards, 13 TDs, 10 interceptions and a 79.5 passer rating, He also had 421 yards rushing and six TDs.

Dobbs was originally drafted in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in 2017. He has also spent time on rosters in Jacksonville, Cleveland, Detroit and Tennessee during his career.

The 49ers added depth on the offensive line earlier in the day when they signed tackle Brandon Parker to a one-year deal. Parker was drafted by the Raiders in the third round in 2018 and has made 33 starts and appeared in 59 games in his career.

San Francisco also made official several moves that had been reported last week, including a two-year contract with defensive end Leonard Floyd, and one-year deals for linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Isaac Yiadom.

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer